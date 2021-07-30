Over the last couple of weeks, I have tried to engage in scientific discussion with the anti-mask contingent who are requesting that the Conway School Board not require masks for students. The anti-mask group has failed to engage in science in a meaningful way, continuing to make claims which have been discredited and failing to provide citations for their claims. They are not interested in scientific discussion. They willfully use misinformation to further their ideological agenda.
They use scientific terminology to make it appear that they are using science. A favorite phrase of people who spread misinformation is “the research that I have done shows that …” This is a rather loose use of the word “research.” Even if we accept “research” as exploring an issue on the internet, research is not unquestioningly accepting something that you have seen on the web or read on Facebook as fact. It is reading the cited primary source in detail, examining methodology and results and looking for evidence on the other side. These individuals failed to do this due diligence before making their statements before the school board.
It was distressing to see this contingent in front of the Conway School Board on July 26 quoting the study of higher levels of CO2 in children wearing masks which I debunked in my column of July 17. It took me four hours to thoroughly research the article, reviewing the protocol and the measurement devices, applying basic respiratory physiology principles and searching for other papers on the same topic to reach my own conclusion the paper was not valid. Other investigators reached the same conclusions as I did and the article has been subsequently retracted by the online publisher. Responsible scientific publications retract articles which are methodologically unsound as they have a reputation to protect.
The claim that a university in Germany documented the negative impact of masks on children has already been debunked as noted in Lloyd Jones’ July 28 article. I found the same problems with the study, including an editorial note at the beginning of the paper noting that “Due to multiple limitations, this study cannot demonstrate a causal relationship between mask wearing and the reported adverse effects in children.”
Kevin Clifford stated “science has to have an opposing opinion in order to be balanced and make a decision.“ What he failed to mention is that opposing opinion needs to have proper support of data. An opinion which is not supported by data is simply an opinion and not an accepted fact.
One of the more outlandish assertions was Clifford’s claim that science once said mothers should smoke cigarettes, that asbestos is good for you and that babies should have DDT wallpaper in their rooms. It was interesting to investigate why he chose those three topics to link together. One does not need to wonder very long as this information came straight out of a Facebook post on a group called “The Informed Mama” which shows pictures of historical advertisements for those products with a comment by the poster, with no supporting data, linking them to the CDC. The image for the cigarette advertisement is not even historically accurate as it was lifted from a video game. The CDC did not say any of those things. The post is flagged as false information and was debunked over a year ago.
Some of these parents stated that because the school requires a mask, children are not able to go to school. The consequence of a child not attending school because of a mask requirement is not the fault of the school board’s masking decision. It is the fault of the parent choosing not to send their child based on non-scientific information. It is the parent’s fault that that child is not in school, not the school board’s.
Policy decisions are difficult, needing to take into account data regarding different issues, but that data needs to be accurate based upon the best available evidence, not rubbish on Facebook. Decisions may need to be revised based upon new reliable data.
Nearly every claim made by this group of parents is demonstrably false. The Conway School Board should disregard their input in making its decision and follow the new CDC guidance and the recommendation of the American Academy of Pediatrics, which both state that school should be in-person with universal masking. These recommendations are based upon new evidence of the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant, even in vaccinated people, and the fact that many of our schoolchildren either are not yet eligible for vaccination or have not received it.
Jerry Knirk is a physician and state representative from Freedom.
