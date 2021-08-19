We get it. The Intervale Motel, which sits on an incredible piece of property facing the Scenic Vista and surrounded by mountain views, is prime for redevelopment.
And while a few of us had dreams about simply fixing it up and running it as the valley’s own Rosebud Motel (from television’s “Schitt’s Creek”), we understand that change is the likelier outcome.
And we get that.
But what we don’t get is that while Intervale neighbors and other concerned residents consistently show up at planning board meetings to learn about plans for this site, the new owners never do.
None of us — not even the direct abutters — has ever met or spoken with the people behind Viewpoint North Conway, LLC.
Maybe that’s how things operate in their home state of Massachusetts, but it seems very impersonal, and frankly not very neighborly, to skip these interactions with town officials and the community at large.
What's even more unsettling is that it appears that this group is part of a trend of out-of-town hotel developers who have allowed prolonged construction delays and dilapidation of other sites around town, and appear to take little interest in being involved with our community at all.
As an Intervale resident speaking on behalf of a group of neighbors, I want to make one observation: Intervale is different from the southern section of Route 16 — the “strip” where you’ll find outlets, hotels, restaurants, etc.
Sure, there are businesses that line Route 16 in Intervale, but there are also many families who live right next-door and ski trails that residents and visitors use to enjoy nature.
There are historic overlooks and Native American landmarks.
Intervale is a unique, tightknit community. I can’t help but wonder whether the Viewpoint folks understand and appreciate it.
We’ve been trying to help. Last February, we submitted a thoughtful and well-structured document that outlined our concerns and our ideas. This was dismissed out of hand by Viewpoint’s out-of-town lawyer at the last planning board meeting. To make matters worse, the newly submitted plans for the hotel show essentially the same “maxed out” design — with a minor reduction of seven rooms (down to 98 from 105) and height (down to 51.5 feet from 55 feet).
The Mount Washington Valley is an incredible destination. It didn’t occur overnight. It took vision, grit and partnership. Early investors like financier Harvey Dow Gibson purchased land and buildings and collaborated with locals to ensure those investments paid off.
Gibson didn’t just purchase Cranmore, he partnered with the ESSC to create a ski school for locals so that everyone could experience this new sport that would help define our region.
Many other business leaders have carried on that tradition for decades. But it feels different now. And we, as a community, are wising up to it.
What seems to be missing is that personal connection with those who invest in our town. Many successful business owners acknowledge, profits are important, but it’s critical to contribute to the greater good and relate to those around you. That’s how you ensure what you build (or rebuild) helps enhance the community and our beautiful surroundings for generations to come.
We hope the Viewpoint owners will give the town and our Intervale neighborhood the courtesy of showing up at the Aug. 26 planning board meeting and to personally share their vision for this site and how it will enhance our neighborhood. We hope they will take the time to listen and get to know us. We are, after all, neighbors.
Like I said, we get it — change is coming. I just hope they get it, too.
Jeffrey Shutak of Intervale submitted this column on behalf of neighbors from Dinsmore Road, Neighbors Row, Mountain View Estates, Intervale Cross Road and Balcony Seat View.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.