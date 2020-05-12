Last week’s unemployment figures provided more grim news about the economy. The nation’s unemployment rate climbed from 3.5 percent in March to 14.7 percent in April with 20.5 million jobs being lost.
New Hampshire has not fared any better. Nearly 12,000 initial claims were filed last week. There are 115,000 recurring claims. Over 100,000 people have lost jobs. The toll on New Hampshire’s hard-working men and women, institutions and businesses is extreme.
Given this economic backdrop, the need to get our economy open as quickly and safely as possible is paramount. Starting this week, a number of businesses will be able to reopen, ranging from retail establishments, malls, hair salons and golf courses.
Gov. Chris Sununu recently announced that dental practices would be able to reopen. Like other health-care providers and hospitals now able to conduct time-sensitive procedures, preventive dental care is vital to a person’s overall health.
Businesses that are reopening can obtain protective gear at tinyurl.com/nhppegear.
Many other states are also in the process of similar reopenings. Nationwide, the number of new COVID-19 cases is stubbornly high, but like New Hampshire, the rate of hospitalizations appears to have stabilized in most areas.
Until there is an effective vaccine, our nation is going to face the dilemma of how to preserve the economic well-being and health safety of Americans. Consideration of economic and health consequences must be considered simultaneously in a balanced manner, with all risks acknowledged.
In New Hampshire, virus testing is ramping up and should reach 2,000 tests a day shortly. More testing will enable those with higher-risk profiles due to pre-existing conditions such as asthma, diabetes or age to get tested without a physician’s order.
Hospitalizations are ranging from 100-120 per day, meaning adequate capacity for COVID-19 admissions.
Clearly, long-term care facilities remain a tragic hot spot. Testing for patients and staff will need to continue to accelerate as will access to protective gear.
There is increasing acceptance of 6-foot distancing and the need to wear cloth masks when in public and in close proximity to others.
These are the measures we will need to continue to take to safely reopen the economy and protect public health until a vaccine is available. There are promising signs of vaccine development and greater access to anti-viral drugs.
However, until the economy recovers and vaccines are readily available, storm clouds loom for New Hampshire’s fiscal outlook. Estimates are that FY 2020, ending June 30, will have a shortfall of $200 million. FY 2021 could be worse, with early deficit estimates in the range of $500 million.
Federal funding under the CARES ACT passed in late March allows a state to use these dollars for COVID-19-related costs only. That may change in future federal legislation, but the likelihood of another large package in Washington is murky at best.
Due the crisis and its costs, Gov. Sununu created the Governor’s Office For Emergency Relief and Recovery and appointed eight bipartisan legislators to make recommendations for COVID-19-related funding from New Hampshire’s share of $1.25 billion of CARES funding.The GOFERR process has become even more important as a bridge from today’s economic dislocation to hopeful future recovery.
Gov. Sununu has already authorized funding for front-line long-term care workers and first responders. He authorized additional funding for cities and towns, hospitals and other health-care providers.
The legislators recommended additional funding for long term care facilities, hospitals and other health care providers. They recommended funding for the Business Finance Authority and Regional Development Corporations to fill the gaps for small business that did not access federal funds under the Payroll Protection Program.
New Hampshire’s charities and food banks are recommended to receive funding to assist beleaguered New Hampshire residents. Funding for public colleges is recommended to recoup losses from early closures. Childcare centers are recommended for assistance. Expansion of rural broadband, ever more important during the pandemic, will be considered for future funding. Lastly the unemployment trust fund which is being rapidly depleted will also be considered for future emergency funding to mitigate the harmful impact on businesses that otherwise will have to underwrite huge shortfalls as they are struggling to reopen and get people back to work.
It is vitally important that these federal funds be administered effectively and without partisan bickering. With so many people, institutions, and businesses at grave risk, political wrangling will undermine efforts to get our state back on track. The bipartisan task force has taken a significant step to help those in need.
Please keep safe and healthy and if you have any questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to contact me at (603) 387-2365.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.