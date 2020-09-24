Despite the best efforts of Northeast Woodland Charter School board members, seven legislators in Concord have continued to block acceptance of a $46 million federal grant that would help charter schools become established.
This is a sad state of affairs as charter schools — which are public schools — offer unique opportunities to students.
As a parent of four children (now adults), I have long supported charter schools. My three sons all graduated from Kingswood Regional High School — a good experience for them. But some students, like my daughter, need a different school setting.
There are many reasons why students need options. Some students need smaller class size, some need more hands-on teaching, some need to focus on creative learning and arts, while others need to focus on math and science.
Charters offer those options and have also helped students with learning disabilities. My daughter excelled at working with animals at her school and went on to receive a master’s degree in art.
Before Northeast Woodland opened this fall, the state had 28 charter schools, including Robert Frost in Conway. A total of 3,800 students attend those schools, representing 2.3 percent of the student population in New Hampshire.
Charter schools offer opportunities for students whose parents do not have the resources to send a child to a school requiring tuition. Perhaps that is why there is a waiting list of 1,300 students hoping to attend. And why the federal grant is so important.
The grant provides funding for start-up costs, which can be significant. For months, the fiscal committee blocked accepting this $46 million grant and did so again just last week. The committee consists of five senators and five House members who generally serve on the respective Finance Committees in the Senate or House. Four times there has been an opportunity to accept these funds, but each time it has been rejected — always by partisan vote.
Northeast Woodland Charter has completed the rigorous certification process at the State Board of Education and had every expectation it would receive federal funding for start-up costs. While the school has opened — only because benefactors extended short-term financing for these start-up costs — that is not a viable solution and every day that goes by without the expected funding, the school faces increased financial pressure.
The biggest losers would be the 145 students and their parents who only want the best opportunity for an education that meets their needs. The Mount Washington Valley is also a big loser, as the focus of Northeast Woodland is outdoor education, which certainly will encourage students to live and work in the valley.
Because of this partisan standoff, I filed Senate Bill 747, which would have required acceptance of the federal grant. This bill had a terrific hearing in February with compelling testimony.
Janice Crawford of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce urged the committee “to consider the value of choice, to be able to look for the very best for kids as they begin to learn to become productive adults.”
Barbara Higgins of the Capital City Charter School and Concord School Board member said, “Better charter schools will make better public schools.”
Northeast Woodland board member Carolyn Harrison testified the grant “would allow anyone in the underprivileged community the opportunity to help students with an interdisciplinary approach.”
Like the grants, SB 747 was tabled — also by partisan vote.
Opposition has focused primarily on the fact that charter schools receive an additional state grant above the adequacy grant that every public school receives on a per-pupil basis.
But as Chris Meier, school parent and volunteer, recently said in a letter to the committee, there is no local funding from property taxpayers for charter schools. He indicated that Northeast Woodland has had the “rug pulled out” from under it as the funding continues to be denied.
Blocking this grant and denying kids the opportunities they deserve defies all logic. I will continue to do everything I possibly can to reverse this terrible decision in Concord.
I want to thank Chris for his incredible advocacy for valley students. Just as deserving of praise are the founders, families and students of Northeast Woodland for their perseverance and courage in working to make their school a reality in spite of the partisan saga in Concord.
A new application for acceptance of the grant will be filed in October. Hopefully, logic and what is best for students in New Hampshire will prevail.
Sen. Jeb Bradley is a Republican from Wolfeboro.
