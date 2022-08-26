The Town of Conway is undergoing a severe housing shortage due to a lack of workforce and affordable housing stock. In the early 2000s, our community experienced a dramatic increase in the issuance of building permits for both single-family and multi-family development.

Now, over a decade after the 2008 housing market crash, these permit issuances have yet to reach the levels they were in the early 2000s, yet our community continues to grow in population while the available housing has failed to keep up. Other issues resulting in Conway’s housing shortage include a sharp increase median sale prices for single-family homes when compared to median income, competition with second home buyers, and a major shortage in rental housing.

