The Town of Conway is undergoing a severe housing shortage due to a lack of workforce and affordable housing stock. In the early 2000s, our community experienced a dramatic increase in the issuance of building permits for both single-family and multi-family development.
Now, over a decade after the 2008 housing market crash, these permit issuances have yet to reach the levels they were in the early 2000s, yet our community continues to grow in population while the available housing has failed to keep up. Other issues resulting in Conway’s housing shortage include a sharp increase median sale prices for single-family homes when compared to median income, competition with second home buyers, and a major shortage in rental housing.
According to a study provided by the Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition in March 2022, the median sales price for a single-family home in Carroll County has increased by 290 percent between 1998 and 2021. Between 2017-2021, Carroll County has experienced a 61 percent increase, averaging over a 10 percent increase per year, including a 23.4 percent increase in median sales price in 2021 alone.
These prices have rapidly increased when compared Area Median Income (AMI), which has only increased by 55 percent between 2000-2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Given the stark difference between median home prices and AMI, a median family in our community simply cannot afford a median home without significant economic burden placed upon them.
Further, local residents face increasingly difficult competition in the housing market with second home buyers, typically from out-of-state. This is especially evident over the past few years, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the influx of new residents into Conway from areas with much higher AMIs. This large section of the homebuyer market being driven by out-of-state economies has further exacerbated the scarcity of affordable homes for local first-time buyers in Conway. This has also resulted in a rapid decrease in time property is available for purchase, from an average of 100 days in 2017 to an average of 34 days in 2021. This rapid decrease in time in which a property is available for purchase has been especially difficult for local residents trying to purchase a home for the first time.
The scarcity of housing stock, increased median pricing when compared to AMI, and pressures from second home buyers have all combined to put increased pressure on the already-limited rental housing market in Conway as well. This market is inextricably linked to the purchase market as increased costs in purchasing a home are directly translated to increased rents for potential tenants.
When it comes to housing for the workforce in Conway, rental housing is generally the most realistic option given the current real estate market. The two largest employment sectors are hospitality and retail, which happen to also be some of the lowest paying sectors in Conway.
Rents have been steadily increasing since 2000, at a rate of about 77 percent, while AMI has increased by only 55 percent, as noted above. As rent increases continue to rise faster than wages, it becomes more burdensome for those who rent in our community. In addition, there has been a continual decrease in the availability of rental units, with Carroll County having an estimated rental vacancy rate of less than 1 percent according to the Mount Washington Valley Housing Coalition.
This has all led to a very competitive rental market, resulting in a continued increase in rental prices in Conway.
If our community is awarded this funding, it will support our efforts to address the severe housing shortage through thoughtful planning and community engagement, reviewing our existing regulations and policies as they relate to housing, and developing new or modified regulations and policies to be formally adopted by the Town. These identified phases are critical for our community to pursue impactful policy changes at the local level that will help to address our increasingly worsening housing crisis in an effort to provide good housing for all.
This is an excerpt from a grant application to InvestNH Housing Opportunity Planning Grant program prepared by Conway Planning Director Jamel Torres.
