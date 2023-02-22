Mountain View Community has always been considered the “jewel” of county government. It is there that Carroll County residents receive the very best of long-term care. Sadly, recent events have tarnished that jewel and your help is needed to restore it to its long-standing brilliance.

The county commissioners created a new administrative assistant to the administrator position. This is a position that has never been needed in the past. After the commissioners created that clerical position they eliminated a long-standing critical assistant director of nursing position. Budgetary concerns were cited as the reason.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.