Mountain View Community has always been considered the “jewel” of county government. It is there that Carroll County residents receive the very best of long-term care. Sadly, recent events have tarnished that jewel and your help is needed to restore it to its long-standing brilliance.
The county commissioners created a new administrative assistant to the administrator position. This is a position that has never been needed in the past. After the commissioners created that clerical position they eliminated a long-standing critical assistant director of nursing position. Budgetary concerns were cited as the reason.
All nursing homes are in the midst of the worst nursing staffing shortage in history, making this the worst possible time to be eliminating a key nursing position.
Patti Cain, RN, who was the assistant director of nursing, has asked the commissioners multiple times for the opportunity to appeal the decision and each time has been denied. She also requested a review by the personnel committee of Carroll County legislative delegation and has been denied. A request by residents of Mountain View Community to meet with the commissioners has gone unanswered. Although Mountain View is desperate to hire additional nurses — Patti offered to work as a staff nurse — and was denied. An offer by me to at no cost assist in reviewing the proposed budget has gone unanswered. A long-standing practice by the commissioners to allow public comment at the start of their meetings has been withdrawn making it exceedingly difficult for taxpayers to make their concerns known and to have their questions answered.
The position of assistant director of nursing was eliminated with absolutely no involvement or prior notice to the director of nursing or any other members of the leadership team. This resulted in confusion and frustration on the part of staff and concern over whether the failure to transition essential responsibilities could result in a compromise to the level of care provided to residents. Additionally, concern has been raised about suddenly adding more responsibilities to those who are already overwhelmed by a staffing shortage. Much of what the assistant director of nursing does directly relates to compliance with state and federal regulations and concerns have been raised as to what will happen when the state arrives for the required licensure survey.
Mountain View’s tradition has always been one based on mutual respect. Respect for each resident, their families and for each staff member. At a time when staff are still tired from working through the pandemic, a time when many are working more hours than they would like to, at a time when one staff often has to do the work of two. This was the time the commissioners chose to have a dedicated 12-year nurse who has filled in on night and weekend shifts as needed, who never has taken a snow day, who willingly works with residents knowing they have the virus. Patti is a professional whom I am proud to have worked with.
Not only did the commissioners eliminate the position, they provided absolutely no notice to Patti, and asked her to pack her things and be escorted out of the building. No chance to say goodbye to residents, co-workers or resident families. In a respectful environment, Patti would have been given at least as much notice as the county requires of staff leaving. There would have been time for appropriate gatherings for residents and staff to thank her and wish her well in the future.That didn’t happen.
Remaining staff are left to wonder how secure their future can be if something like this could happen to Patti. Instead of taking steps to improve staff morale during a difficult time, the actions of the commissioners have brought it to an all time low.
I have been a licensed New Hampshire nursing home administrator for over 40 years and was the administrator at Mountain View for some eight years. I know of what I speak. Mountain View has had in place a first-class nursing management and leadership team that allowed Mountain View to get through the pandemic better than any other place I know.
That did not happen by accident, but through the professionalism and dedication of all the staff. The solution is straightforward: The commissioners need to immediately restore the position and reinstate Patti and make her whole for the time they took away from her. It is that easy.
To that end I would encourage you to let the commissioners know your thoughts. I would also encourage you to let your state representatives who collectively constitute the county delegation know that you want to be sure that funding for the position is kept in the budget. The residents and staff at Mountain View need your help now more than ever.
Howard Chandler is former administrator of Mountain View Community Nursing Home in Ossipee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.