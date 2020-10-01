These are unprecedented times — a combination of our country’s worst pandemic in a century and a presidential election, the like and character of which we’ve not ever seen.
With just about a month to go before the 2020 presidential election, everyone should by now expect the unexpected, and as wild as September has been, October will bring even more craziness.
The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has hit Democrats hard and pretty much dashes their hopes of keeping the court balanced. Sorry to say, but the court will continue its hard-right turn, and there’s almost nothing they can do about it.
Of course, Democrats are most angry at Republican Sens. “Moscow Mitch” McConnell, Trump’s biggest enabler, as well as Judiciary Chairman head Lindsay Graham, both of whom have contradicted their previous actions and words from 2016 regarding Supreme Court vacancies in an election year.
But, honestly, did any Democrat truly believe a Republican would keep his or her word? That’s a downright fantasy during the Donald Trump presidency. Even with the appointment of a new justice, Democrats can still make Republicans pay. The party’s base immediately mobilized, and unprecedented amounts of campaign donations are pouring into candidates that support women and minority rights. Polls show that over 60 percent of Americans believe the vacancy should not be filled until after the election based on that outcome. Trump himself may pay the price for filling the seat … let’s hope so.
The coronavirus pandemic continues on at full steam. We’ll have 250,000 deaths in America and well over 7 million cases by the election. In New Hampshire, we’ve been lucky to have a Republican governor who believes in science and has taken the right steps, unlike Trump, who has not only lied from the very beginning but has actually made the outcome worse by politicizing the CDC, FDA and the NHS and quashing guidelines and offering misleading information and downright lies about the seriousness of COVID.
The president has even threatened to overrule the scientists on vaccine safety protocols. I know who I trust when it comes to my family’s health; medical doctors and epidemiologists. I think Trump, in a Freudian slip, spoke the truth accidentally when he talked about “herd mentality” (he really meant herd immunity) … the Trumpers out there really believe everything he has to say, doing so at their own peril and, in some cases, their own deaths.
It’s sad that many on the right who disdain wearing a mask to protect others, state “I’m not a sheep,” yet apparently are hopeful of joining Trump’s “herd.” Keep all this in mind you independent and undecided voters when you cast your vote.
Just like in 2016, New Hampshire will once again be a battleground state and it will be fascinating to see how it plays out. This year, however, it may not be the top of the ticket that drives the outcome, but rather further down ballot. Gov. Sununu will undoubtedly win again by a large margin due to his highly capable handling of the pandemic. Can he bring Trump along with him?
I personally believe there will be many split tickets, with moderate Republicans, and some Democrats, rewarding the governor for his efforts, while penalizing Trump for his failed leadership. Elsewhere on the ticket, candidates like Matt Mowers and Bryant Messner only hurt the ticket … both are novices and hacks from outside the state. Carroll County, no doubt, will still go all in on Trump, but whether that margin is reduced remains to be seen.
Finally, nothing says more about our unprecedented times than a president who is doing all that he can to not only discredit our election system, stating that it is entirely corrupted … unless he wins. Even more incredulous, he has cast doubts, should the vote not go his way, on the peaceful transfer of power. We’ve never seen this before, and it’s a dangerous affront to our Democratic form of government.
Even our military … let me say that again … the military, has had to weigh in on the matter, with hundreds of top generals and admirals coming out against Trump. Let’s be clear, there is no widespread direct election fraud, involving absentee ballots, or otherwise, in this country, as attested to by Trump’s own appointed FBI director.
Trump voters who fear the advent of socialism, should take a closer look at their own leader, a would-be dictator who would prefer a Putin-style election to a real Democratic election. Like I said, these last days are going to be a wild.
Glenn Knoblock is a historian and author who is also a longtime lecturer with the New Hampshire Humanities. He lives in Wolfeboro.
