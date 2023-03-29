It’s another week, and another school shooting. This week, six people are dead in Nashville, Tenn., three of them children. It is the 13th school shooting this year, one a week so far in 2023.

But this school shooting feels different. No, it is not anywhere near as horrific (though many in Nashville tonight will tearfully disagree) as what happened at Uvaldi or Sandy Hook. Though the standard platitudes and prayers, once meaningful but now patronizing, have been offered by Republican politicians, they’ve taken it a step beyond and finally stated what they truly believe.

