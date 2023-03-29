It’s another week, and another school shooting. This week, six people are dead in Nashville, Tenn., three of them children. It is the 13th school shooting this year, one a week so far in 2023.
But this school shooting feels different. No, it is not anywhere near as horrific (though many in Nashville tonight will tearfully disagree) as what happened at Uvaldi or Sandy Hook. Though the standard platitudes and prayers, once meaningful but now patronizing, have been offered by Republican politicians, they’ve taken it a step beyond and finally stated what they truly believe.
Nothing can be done. One Tennessee representative commenting on his own local tragedy actually said that. Kudos for his depraved honesty if nothing else. The sad fact of the matter is, Republicans will do nothing at the national level because they are too beholden to the NRA and the gun lobby, and the party is too immersed in the gun culture of America to solve the problem.
In our country, considered the greatest in the world, the leading cause of death among children under the age of 21 is now gun violence. That should shock all legislators into changing their position, and cause every American to look at who they’re putting into office.
National polling consistently shows that over 60 percent of Americans, including gun owners, want to see sensible legislation enacted. And yet, it cannot get done. Why? The Senate chaplain today in his prayer, stated it loud and clear … prayers are not enough anymore. And he offered a famous, albeit erroneously attributed, quote that goes like this. “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” It is strikingly appropriate at this time in our history.
Will good men and women in power continue to do nothing? Here at the local level, it sure seems that way. New Hampshire has some of the laxest gun laws in the country, and things will not change anytime soon. Just this year, the New Hampshire house considered four gun-related bills that would have strengthened our laws and made New Hampshire citizens and children safer. HB 27 would have made it illegal to carry a firearm in a school safe zone. It was killed. HB 76 called for a three-day waiting period for firearms purchases. It was killed. HB 106 was a “Red Flag” law prohibiting persons who pose an immediate risk to themselves or others from possessing a gun. It was killed. HB 158 would have made it a felony to own armor-piercing ammunition. It was killed. HB 351 would have required safety devices with a firearm sale, and increased the penalties for negligent storage of a gun. It was killed. Finally, HB 444 would have banned firearms at polling places. It was killed. I’m all for the Second Amendment, and none of these laws would have taken away any person’s guns (except for the mentally ill).
The Second Amendment allows for guns to be “well-regulated” and these measures fall well within these legalities.
What about our local representatives in Carroll County … where did they stand? Everyone should thank local Reps. Anita Burroughs, Chris McAleer, David Paige and Stephen Woodcock for voting for these sensible bills, but it was not enough. Who did not vote for them? Reps. Lino Avellani (Sanbornville), Mike Belcher (Wakefield), Richard Brown (Moultonborough), Glenn Cordelli (Tuftonboro), Michael Costable, Jr. (Freedom), Karel Crawford (Center Harbor), John MacDonald and Katy Peternel (Wolfeboro), Mark McConkey (Freedom), and Jonathan Smith (Ossipee), that is who. I very much hope that the tragedies that have played out in schools, churches, and almost every other public place you can think of, don’t come to pass in New Hampshire.
My children are now grown, but I do worry about my school-age grandson. Every day. However, if such a tragedy does come to pass, no matter where it happens, those representatives listed above will have blood on their hands. So will every other state representative who voted against them … so, too, will Gov. Chris Sununu, a common-sense Republican if ever there was one, who has failed to lead on this issue.
So, if you care at all about the gun violence issue, if you see any of these folks out and about in your town, talk with them, politely, ask them, respectfully, why they voted the way they did. Ask them why good people such as themselves are doing nothing. And then, when it comes time to vote again, remember their actions. The safety of someone you love could very well depend on it.
Glenn Knoblock is a historian and author who is also a longtime lecturer with the New Hampshire Humanities. He lives in Wolfeboro.
