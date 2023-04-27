Kennett Senior High School should be under a Cooperative School District. Yeah — I know. Most of the people who understand that first sentence do not agree with it. But the great thing about writing a newspaper column is that you don’t have to be practical; it’s not up to you to implement the plan. You only have to write what’s right.

If you believe Kennett High School is hitting it out of the park, you can quit reading now. No point changing anything if it’s all going swimmingly. But most of us see a school that is struggling. Students, staff, parents and taxpayers are worried about the centerpiece of local education. New Hampshire does a lousy job of providing clear, reliable education testing results, but my guess is that there is a pretty solid consensus that Kennett is not providing as academically productive, as safe and nurturing, and as intellectually rigorous an environment as the community wants and as we have had in the past.

