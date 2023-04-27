Kennett Senior High School should be under a Cooperative School District. Yeah — I know. Most of the people who understand that first sentence do not agree with it. But the great thing about writing a newspaper column is that you don’t have to be practical; it’s not up to you to implement the plan. You only have to write what’s right.
If you believe Kennett High School is hitting it out of the park, you can quit reading now. No point changing anything if it’s all going swimmingly. But most of us see a school that is struggling. Students, staff, parents and taxpayers are worried about the centerpiece of local education. New Hampshire does a lousy job of providing clear, reliable education testing results, but my guess is that there is a pretty solid consensus that Kennett is not providing as academically productive, as safe and nurturing, and as intellectually rigorous an environment as the community wants and as we have had in the past.
Administratively, by any reasonably measure, KHS is heavily staffed. And by any reasonable measure, teacher pay is lousy. You don’t have to be a hot shot management consultant to conclude that it might be time to cut back on staff, increase pay for those you are keeping, reduce turnover, and raise expectations.
Educational research doesn’t have the greatest reputation for rigor, but there are hundreds of studies that confirm the truth of this statement: Community involvement improves school performance. Since I spent my six years teaching math at Kennett 50 years ago, roughly half the kids have been from Conway and half from the “sending towns.” Despite paying their share for buildings and operating costs, the taxpayers and parents from those sending towns have no real say in the governance of their children’s high school. That creates resentment rather than a commitment to the school’s success. People have been known to fight revolutions over taxation without representation.
You want the kids, their parents, and the voters to all feel a sense of ownership, loyalty and long-term commitment to their school. Schools simply perform better when the community has that sense of ownership. The whole community.
Now, Conway can say, “we own Kennett HS!” And it does. But who cares? The ongoing maintenance is paid for by all the taxpayers from all the towns. And as expensive as they are, buildings are chump change compared to staffing and operating schools. All the towns pay their share for that. Sure, if the cooperative were ever dissolved, ownership of the building would revert to Conway but Kennett High School is the valley’s school in every sense but governance.
Kennett is not some disastrously failing school, but it’s not good enough. There is nothing more important to a community’s economic success than an educated workforce (although here in the valley lots of snow helps). Not only do we need Kennett High producing graduates who are well prepared for work and/or for college, but our economy needs to attract parents the area who are confident their kids will get an excellent education.
A cooperative structure creates a new government entity. Town borders in the cooperative don’t matter. We would have an annual school meeting open to all of the participating towns. The election of school board members would add many talented people to the pool running for that difficult job. Most of all, it eliminates the them-us divide and it turns KHS into a school where every kid and every parent can call it ours.
Even a newspaper column can be a little bit practical. One town can cause a co-op vote to go down. My suggestion — limit the vote creating the cooperative to Conway, Bartlett, Tamworth and Madison. Given the potential tax implications for Freedom and Jackson, there may be tricks to bringing them on board. Eaton and Albany can join up after the coop has been created. And Chatham — well Chatham deserves its own column.
The valley has two crucial institutions — our hospital and our high school. This is the time to look at the long term future of our high school and make it a unifying symbol and source of pride for all of us.
