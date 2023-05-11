A few weeks ago, I wrote about how good we Americans have it, yet how unhappy we are with our government and with each other.
Instead of celebrating our wealth, our creativity, and our place in the world, we are deeply divided against one another.
Cui bono? Who benefits? Who gains by keeping Americans as divided as possible? The big winner — our political parties. They care nothing about the best interests of the United States. They care only for their own power and money — or money and power. The are interchangeable — with sufficient cash you have power and with sufficient power, you have all the money you need.
Case in point: Can you imagine sitting around waiting for a school shooting? When it occurs — and you know it will — the Democratic Party will send out tens of millions of emails declaring that we need tighter gun control legislation and provide a big link button for the donation website.
The Republican Party will send out tens of millions of emails pledging to protect Second Amendment rights along with a big link button for their donation website. No action reducing the probability of the next school shooting actually occurs — but you can bet tens of millions of dollars will be raised. What kind of people live such a morass of cynicism and amorality that they have become comfortable cashing in on the misery of school shootings?
No, the political pros aren’t sitting around hoping for a school shooting, but they don’t hesitate to turn it into a money-making opportunity when it inevitably happens.
Our first president was our last president to be unaffiliated with any political party or faction. Starting with presidents Adams and Jefferson, lines were drawn and our two-party system started evolving. George Washington greatly feared party divisions and famously said, “The alternate domination of one faction over another, sharpened by the spirit of revenge, natural to party dissension, which in different ages and countries has perpetrated the most horrid enormities, is itself a frightful despotism.”
After you get past the powdered wig language, Washington nailed it — we are living in that time of “horrid enormities” and an ongoing “spirit of revenge.” Political division is at the center of our nation’s unhappiness and our political parties are the cause of that division.
Just follow the current debate over “raising the debt ceiling”. It’s raised. Our Democrats and Republicans vote budgets that require borrowing roughly a buck for every dollar we spend. Imagine having a $40,000 budget at home and needing to borrow $10,000 every year to cover your costs. Except, of course, the amount being borrowed by America is around $1 trillion a year. We owe more than $30 trillion but we continue spending away without generating the tax revenues to cover those costs.
Around the beginning of June, we will need to start borrowing more than the $30 trillion in order to keep paying our bills. Republicans think we should threaten to stop paying our bills and use that as a bargaining chip to force the other party to make the program cuts they want. It’s kinda like driving your car into a tree so your spouse will let you go shopping for a new one.
Democrats don’t even want to have a conversation about reducing the deficit with this threat hanging over the country — not because they want to protect the country from an economic crash, but because they think they can get more votes by blaming Republicans for whatever misery might ensue from a default on our debt.
Here we are with our two parties on the brink of the horrid enormity of undermining the dollar — the de facto world currency — of making a joke out of the phrase “the full faith and credit of the United States.” We have allowed these two groups — greedy for money and lustful for power — to divide us. We have allowed them to make us unhappy.
In the 1970s and 1980s, American car companies hit rock bottom. The Ford Pinto, the Chrysler K cars and GM junk like the Cavalier performed poorly and fell apart quickly. But American consumers are smart. We looked around and found that other countries made good cars that were decently priced. As much as we wanted to buy American, we were tired of getting taken. So we started buying foreign cars in volume. Over time, America made Toyota and VW the world’s largest car companies and knocked GM and Ford right out of the top five, and knocked Chrysler right out of business.
American voters are smart, too. Perhaps we will look around for an alternative and put the two parties in their place — without their mother’s milk of power and money.
George Epstein lives in Madison.
