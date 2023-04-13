It’s been nearly 20 years since I last wrote my regular column for the Sun. Despite all the progress we have made as a community, a state, a nation and as a species, the world is sadder, angrier, more divided and more dangerous. That’s probably because I stopped writing my column. So, in the interest of world peace and harmony, I have decided to sacrifice some of my retirement hours — those that I would have devoted to watching episodes of Miami Vice and Spenser For Hire — to sharing my thoughts on how to get America back on track.
It’s funny that there’s no prize for best nation on Earth. It would be an easy call to make. Which country is richest? Which is most militarily powerful? Who makes the movies and TV shows the whole world watches? And how about the most popular music — once you get past those South Korean boy bands? Which nation has three times the number of Nobel prizes of the number two country?
Most of the world’s people carry a gadget in their pockets to communicate, pay bills, check the weather, take pictures, and entertain themselves waiting in the doctor’s office. One country invented them. Who does the world rely on for medications to cure them and technology to make them more productive? Where do the world’s wealthy parents send their kids for the finest in higher education? And then there are the millions of people trying to come to one country, whether legally or not. It’s a problem that other nations would like to have.
Finally, what country declared it was done with being a bunch of colonies with such wise and noble words that its Declaration of Independence has come to define how human beings the world over would like their government to treat them? If the Conway School Board came up with a formula to select the world’s valedictorian country, the United States of America would win walking away.
I know that America invents some pretty crummy — even dangerous — technology. Our wealth is much more concentrated in the few than it used to be or than it should be. Our medical system charges us way too much money for the results it achieves, and goodness knows we repeatedly fail to live up to the words of that Declaration of Independence. But c’mon. If you just landed in your flying saucer and wanted to live in the champion Earth nation, the USA would be your only choice.
And yet, we are awfully unhappy with our country. We’re awfully unhappy with each other. A lot of us are angry a lot of the time. Polls tell us that something like three-quarters of the America people think America is headed in the wrong direction. Our news sources — cable tv, social media, even newspapers — sell ads by getting us worked up. We used to just commit murders for money and love. More and more, we now kill each other over ideology, race, and religion.
Why? Here we are in the champion country — one that millions are willing to experience great suffering, even mortal danger, to enter. And yet we’re cranky and annoyed and occasionally violent toward our fellow citizens. We can’t have constructive debates because they deteriorate into ad hominem attacks. Just read the letters to the Sun.
Instead of celebrating nearly 250 years of American accomplishments we are at each other’s throats. The cause — a complete absence of leadership. Here is just a sample of statements from the last 50 years of presidents. We are winning the war in Vietnam. I am not a crook. I didn’t sell missiles to the Ayatollah. Read my lips — no new taxes. I never had sex with that woman. There are WMD’s in Iraq. If you like your health insurance, you can keep your health insurance. I won the election. The evacuation of Afghanistan won’t look like the evacuation of Saigon.
We have had (at least ) half a century of presidents who have lied to us. Any American who believes what comes out of the White House can only be described as gullible in the extreme.
What is the sine qua non of leadership — trust. You cannot lead people who do not trust you.
We have identified one of the cores of the problem. We are half way home. All we need now is to figure out how to elect officials who will tell us the truth.
