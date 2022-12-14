Gov. Chris Sununu once again last week proposed a Northern Pass lite, high-voltage transmission system to bring now cheap HydroQuebec power to New Hampshire to offset spiking energy costs.

While the proposal sounds good and is strategic politically, the reality is New Hampshire lags all of its neighbors in working to reduce emissions, increase energy efficiency and encourage the development of alternative fuels to generate electricity, all things that would serve to both help the planet and reduce the cost of energy.

