Republican House and Senate budget writers agreed to a budget last week that would be substantially higher than the current biennium budget and includes more controversial sections than usual.
The key sticking point for the conservative House Freedom Caucus was limiting a governor’s authority during a state of emergency and the power to renew the declaration. Caucus members were adamant that any renewal would need an affirmative legislative vote to go forward. That was not in what the House and Senate adopted for House Bill 2.
Consequently, House Speaker Sherman Packard proposed an amendment that would require the governor to call the House and Senate into special session 90 days after an emergency order is issued and explain why it was declared and why it should continue.
After that a majority of the House and the Senate would vote to affirm the order or to end it. But that was not acceptable to the Senate, which had negotiated with Gov. Chris Sununu on a more limited reining in of executive power.
Senate President Chuck Morse told House members of the conference committee he would not support anything unless it was also supported by the governor. So Senate Majority Leader Jeb Bradley proposed an amendment that would have much the same provisions as Packard’s amendment but change the voting procedure.
He maintained the House amendment would allow only one body to override the governor’s action, when the constitution calls for both to agree to override the governor, much like a vetoed bill.
Under his amendment, both the Senate and House would have to agree by majority vote to end the state of emergency, which is an awful lot like what is in place now by concurrent resolution.
The House initially rejected his amendment but later approved its inclusion in the budget.
Sununu gave his blessing to the provision and the budget as a whole, saying, “There’s a lot of good stuff in there.” That might not be to his advantage if you are a member of the Freedom Caucus who has screamed loud and long about gubernatorial overreach since the state of emergency began 15 months ago.
While the Freedom Caucus focuses on gubernatorial authority, the proposed $13.5 billion budget package contains many actions fiscal and social conservatives have touted for years but never were approved.
They include an abortion ban after the 24th week of a pregnancy with few exceptions and would expose physicians who perform abortions after that time to criminal penalties and require a woman having any related procedure during pregnancy to have an ultrasound.
While Sununu says he is pro-choice but opposes late-term abortions, and touts similar laws in Massachusetts and New York, those laws have a wide range of exemptions and do not criminalize doctors.
The budget also contains an anti-Planned Parenthood provision that would require any health-care provider who also offers abortion services to physically and financially separate the two if the organization is found to co-mingle state funds so as to support abortion services, something prohibited by state law.
The provision would require the provider to suspend all programs in the state until the separation occurs.
The Senate — Bradley — tried to massage the highly controversial “divisive concepts” provision the House included in its budget trailer bill, HB 2.
Sununu originally said he opposed the provision, then said he could support what the Senate approved. which essentially prohibits teaching students or public employees that one ethnic group is inherently superior to another or that one inherently discriminates against another.
The House bill prohibits the teaching of divisive concepts at schools or in training sessions to public workers and even private employees if their company contracts with the state.
It also includes what many call the most expansive public education voucher program in the country, allowing public state adequacy aid to pay for private and religious school tuition, homeschooling and other alternative education programs. Opponents said it will damage traditional public schools and allow discrimination on many levels.
What no one knows is how many students will participate and how much it will cost the education trust fund that provides state aid to school districts and charter schools.
This is truly a Republican budget as only Republicans signed the conference reports that were voted on Thursday. (It passed. The Senate vote was 14-10; the House vote was 208-172.) And the irony is, it is a budget propped up by significant amounts of federal COVID-19 relief money approved by only Democrats in Congress — no Republicans voted for it — and signed by a Democratic president.
Politics indeed does make strange bedfellows.
Garry Rayno may be reached at garry.rayno@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.