I am a firm believer that the vast number of hard-working independent voters believe in our Constitution, cherish the freedoms it bestows upon us, support the doctrine of rule of law, treasure our Second Amendment rights, believe in the words within our Declaration of Independence, that all men are created equal and are endowed, by their creator, with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. In other words, they love America.
In my opinion, most leftists have confirmed they are ideologues. They vote according to their party’s ideology, philosophy and creed. If you need proof, look at the results of the most recent primary, where each incumbent Democrat running for re-election locally, despite voting on numerous occasions to institute a state income tax, a 4.5 percent capital gains tax and a doubling of the cost of fees within the state, were voted for again by almost every Democrat that voted in the primary. The proof is in the pudding, to the ideologues, is little else matters other than the letter “D.”
Those who watch television news and do not recognize that Mr. Biden is losing his cognitive abilities must watch only fake news. I believe we should feel sorry for Mr. Biden. I do!
If Mr. Biden’s deficiency in cognitive ability is so openly apparent, why are they allowing this charade to continue? That’s where “what if” enters the picture.
What I see unfolding is based on the 25th Amendment to the Constitution. Section 4 of the amendment directs the following: “Whenever the vice president and a majority of either of the principal officers of the executive departments, or of such other body as Congress may by law provide, transmit to the president of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives their written declaration that the president is unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office, the vice president shall immediately assume the powers and duties of the office of president. If the president disagrees with the written statement of the vice president, the matter will be adjudicated by a two-thirds majority vote of both Houses.” But only if the president disagrees.
However, a simpler and much more devious, unethical and immoral conspiracy would be to incorporate Section 1 of the 25th Amendment into the plan. Under this scenario, the president himself would be an essential and integral component of the diabolical scheme, and in his present condition, who knows what he would be willing to do!
Under Section 1, all it would take is a simple letter from the president that he was unable, for whatever reason, to discharge the powers and duties of his office. The vice president would then immediately assume the duties and responsibilities of the office of president of the Unites States.
I know, many of you believe that the Speaker of the House would move up to assume the office of vice president. That is not true. Under the Constitution, the Speaker of the House is third in line for the office of president of the United States. However, that would only happen if both the president’s and vice president’s office were vacant simultaneously.
Under the conditions stipulated in the Constitution, whenever a vacancy occurs in the office of the vice president, the president shall have the sole authority to name the new vice president.
So, how will the scenario unfold? If the Democrats win in November, and it is a big if, prior to the 4th of July 2021, Kamala Harris will be president of the United States. Can you imagine a socialist in the White House with the sole constitutional authority to choose who shall be the vice president! Bernie Sanders? Elizabeth Warren? America, as we know it, shall be lost forever. Harris, the women who, on Feb. 11 during New Hampshire's First in the Nation Presidential Primary, out of a total of more than 2,000 Democrat primary votes cast, in the Conway area, she received a grand total of one vote.
So, my independent friends, now you see the importance of voting with the Republican Party this November. If you love your country, and I know you do. If you believe in our constitution, in freedom of religion, in freedom of speech, in the rule of law, if you believe in America, as we do, I ask, this time around, you vote with us to save America!
Former state Rep. Frank McCarthy (R-North Conway) is running for re-election in District 2.
