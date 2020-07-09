Living in northern New England, it can be easy to imagine that systematic racism doesn’t exist in our modern world. We like to think that the Civil Rights Act solved everything in 1968, but as we’ve seen on our TV screens in the last few weeks, and decades really, nothing could be further from the truth.
The issues of systematic racism affecting people of color go back generations and unfortunately will be with us for at least a few more generations.
I’d like to think we’re moving in the right direction, but I acknowledge that these issues don’t directly affect me so I might be overly optimistic. I do acknowledge that I am the beneficiary of policies and programs that were available to my grandparents as World War II veterans that were not available to all returning veterans.
Conservatives in Congress ensured that that GI Bill would be administered by the states, thus allowing some to openly deny earned benefits to Black soldiers. Most Southern universities were segregated by law and thus would not admit Black veterans even if the tuition was paid for by the federal government.
The historically Black universities and colleges simply were overwhelmed by the influx of Black veterans who now had the means to attend, and tens of thousands were denied admission because the resources simply weren’t there.
Veterans in the North had more opportunities, while still facing subtle and sometimes not so subtle biases; but the vast majority of Black veterans lived in the South.
My grandparents didn’t use the educational benefits afforded them after the war, but the GI Bill also made low-interest home loans that they used to buy homes in the suburbs of Boston. However, the VA co-signed those loans while private banks administered them, and those banks were free to discriminate against Black veterans.
In fact, starting in the 1930s, part of federal housing policy was redlining. Lenders would literally draw red lines around maps of neighborhoods, typically minority-majority neighborhoods, and not lend to anyone living inside the red circle.
After the Civil Rights era, redlining evolved into lending to Blacks but with higher interest rates and higher insurance rates. However, denying Black veterans the opportunity to purchase homes in the 1940s and ’50s is a major reason why for every $100 in wealth accumulated by the average white family the average Black family has just $5.
The value of my grandparents’ home in Arlington, Mass., appreciated in value to 20-plus times what they paid for it. However, even in Massachusetts, many Black veterans were denied that opportunity. In 1947 in New York and New Jersey, of the 67,000 homes insured by the GI Bill, only 100 were for those purchased by non-white veterans. And that was in the North. In Mississippi, only two of the 3,200 loans backed by the GI Bill that year went to Black buyers.
While these policies weren’t put in place by anyone alive today, we have to acknowledge that white people continue to benefit from them.
Maybe we don’t see it as much in northern New Hampshire, where the population only recently became diverse but is still 97 or 98 percent white. But as a nation, we have much work to do.
Just as we are still feeling the effects of policy made in the ’30s, future generations will feel the effect of policy made today.
A few programs that could shrink the racial wealth gap, and thus the power and equality gaps, are:
• Raising the minimum wage — the federal minimum wage is below the cost of living in every American city.
• Medicare for All — half of the uninsured in 2016 were people of color.
• Postal banking — non-predatory banking provided to virtually all Americans.
• Affordable housing — provide first-time buyers down payment support to residents of redlined neighborhoods.
• Baby bonds — a federal fund set up at birth for every baby born that at adulthood would assist them with education costs or buying a home.
These are just a few policy solutions we could implement now to start shrinking the racial wealth gap — and let’s face it, this is America, and wealth equals power and respect.
This fall, ask those running for state representative, state Senate, governor, Congress, U.S Senate — and, if you get the chance, president — what they think about some of the things I’ve mentioned and what they will do for future generations.
Erik Corbett lives in Conway with his wife and two cats and a dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.