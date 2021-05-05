I typically don’t read letters or columns from the local right-wing "pundits," but when a one-time state representative and current chairman of the Carroll County Republican Committee writes an Op-Ed, I take the time to read it. One would expect a piece from the leader of a major political party would feature a vision for the future of New Hampshire and the valley based on facts and framed by his well-established conservative principles. Boy, was I wrong.
What we saw in this paper last weekend from Carroll County Republican Chairman Frank McCarthy was devoid of facts and filled with conspiracy theories from Qanon about President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Here are a few facts for Chairman McCarthy: Vice President Harris did indeed receive only one vote in Conway during the 2020 New Hampshire Presidential Primary. That is because she had suspended her campaign more than two months before first-in-the-nation presidential primary in New Hampshire. I didn’t realize a person’s primary campaign results were part of the qualifications for vice president. Perhaps Chairman McCarthy can remind us how many votes Mike Pence got in the 2016 New Hampshire presidential primary.
On the 25th Amendment, I have not heard any reporting on it being implemented with President Biden. Maybe Infowars or Breitbart are reporting it, but no reasonable person takes those infotainment websites seriously. I do remember it being brought up when former President Trump tweeted "Covfefe" at 3 a.m., referred to Apple CEO as Tim Apple, and called white supremacists in Charlottesville "very fine people."
On family and foreign business deals, Chairman McCarthy implies that the U.S. president is compromised by the Chinese government because of private business dealing his son did in China a decade ago. None of former President Trump’s claims about the Biden family’s business dealing in China have been substantiated, and multiple foreign policy experts agree that Hunter and Joe Biden did not come close to breaking any laws.
Meanwhile White House aides under President Trump, Ivanka and Jared Kushner somehow managed to earn at least $36 million in 2019 alone. Not bad for government employees. I’m sure the countless trademarks issued to her by the Chinese and other foreign governments had nothing to do with their advice to the former president, though.
Chairman McCarthy claims that "our southern border is in crisis mode, with absolutely nothing being done to correct the myriad of problems, none of which existed, or were under control until Biden took office." He seems to think that somehow a myriad of problems suddenly appeared on Jan. 20. The fact is that every winter, migrants come to the southern border when the weather is cooler. If we are to believe Chairman McCarthy and his dear leader, Mr. Trump, Mexico is sending gangsters, drug dealers and rapists across the border AND they are taking jobs from Americans.
It makes me wonder what kind of career choices Trump supporters have made if they are concerned about losing their jobs to rapists and drug dealers.
Chairman McCarthy seems completely oblivious to the fact that in under 100 days in office President Biden’s administration has seen 200 million doses of the coronavirus vaccines administered. At this point last year, former President Trump was suggesting that people inject bleach in order to fight the virus. In January, the Trump administration was basically drop-shipping vaccine doses to the state and hoping for the best. Only when a reasonably competent administration was put in place did the nation start to see a comprehensive plan to actually administer vaccines to 300 million people and start the process of getting our economy reopened.
Generally speaking, psychological projection is a defense mechanism whereby the human ego attributes one’s own unacceptable behaviors onto others while denying their existence in themselves. This appears to have become a key political strategy for the Republican Party from one-term President Trump all the way down to county chairmen.
As the once Grand Old Party dissolves into a conspiracy group with ballot access, it would behoove everyone to take Republican attacks on the left with a grain of salt and to assume that they are likely doing the same or worse.
Erik Corbett lives in Conway with his wife and two cats and a dog.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.