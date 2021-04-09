Housing, especially affordable housing, has been an issue in tourist and ski towns for as long as any of us can remember. I know it was when I lived in Vermont 25 years ago and after reading through the Conway Master Plan that was drawn up in 2000, it was an issue here then as well. A limited amount of buildable land and desirable structures coupled with demand from, and the deep pockets of people from "away" drive home, rent, and land prices up, just as capitalism demands.
Ever-increasing housing costs for the past three or four decades, as designed by various planning boards in the Valley, have driven away countless families and often make it too difficult for those who do stay to start families.
For all of those decades, the local economy of most tourist towns has become more and more reliant on the labor or international students who are willing and able to come here for five or six months and sleep three to a bedroom while working 10+ hours a day for low wages.
The fact that they don’t come back the next season expecting a raise is just a bonus to employers. That structural labor shortage caught up with us this past year with the closing of international borders due to the coronavirus and we’ve seen many businesses operate at considerably less than 100 percent not because of any direct government mandate or lack of customers but because there simply aren’t enough Americans able and willing to work long hours for low wages and then have to spend half of their pay on housing.
For the economy and culture of the valley to be sustainable, we have to come out of the pandemic and rethink how we do everything, including zoning and housing. It is the No. 1 reason I am running for a seat on the Conway Planning Board this spring.
The zoning changes proposed by the board and approved by the voters last year allowing owners of bigger older houses to divide them into as many as four units was a good start and I hope we can continue to encourage that. I also like the plan put forward by Earl Sires IV to allow for the building of smaller units on smaller parcels of land. In short, we have to encourage denser housing where it is possible and appropriate.
Some blame the rise of short-term rentals for the housing crisis we find ourselves in. In my opinion, they are a small part of the problem and have some upsides. Many of the properties now used as short-term rentals were never in the rental market before the creation of online platforms like Airbnb and VRBO, and they certainly weren’t affordable for most of the folks working in the outlet stores or ski resorts.
I know some of the renters can be annoying and disrespectful. It’s one of the reasons I moved to Conway from Bartlett — the condo we lived in had become more like a motel. We still have short-term renters near us in Conway, but there’s a little more space and they’re not on the other side of the wall.
I also know some feel they are illegal, but neither the town nor the state has made much of an attempt to enforce any kind of ban on them, and I wouldn’t expect the conservatives in control of the Legislature and governor's office to start infringing on individuals property rights or turn away Room & Meals Tax payments any time soon.
That’s why I support the warrant articles creating a license to operate a shor- term rental property and some standards by which they have to operate as well as the warrant article creating a noise ordinance.
If we know which properties are being operated in this way and who the owners are, and set some standards, we can hold them accountable to those standards. If we continue to bury our heads in the sand, we’ll continue to be in the dark and have little to no control over the situation.
Erik Corbett lives in Conway with his wife and two cats and a dog.
