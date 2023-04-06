On Dec. 3, 1969, my wife Mary and I moved to Conway and our decades-long love affair with Conway began. Mary dedicated herself to the Conway school system, teaching eighth-grade science at Kennett Junior High School for 27 years.
I began a lifelong association with Conway’s and the valley’s hospitality industry, working with Wally Campbell at the then Howard Johnson's Restaurant. I became a Realtor in North Conway and have spent the last 32 years specializing in brokerage of hotels and other hospitality properties throughout New England.
Much has changed over the years. There is little similarity as to how Route 16/302 looks today as compared to when we moved here. But my love for Conway and passion for the hospitality industry have remained. It’s thrilling to see the Conways take their place as one of the top resorts in the Northeast.
It’s from this perspective that I respectfully suggest that the discussed moratorium on hotel construction is ill-advised.
North Conway has a number of high-quality franchised hotels that replaced functionally obsolete buildings while its competitors, from the 1970s then to be considered as Franconia and Waterville Valley, have remained virtually unchanged.
These new hotels contribute significantly more in real estate taxes to the town. Also franchised hotels have strict requirements to maintain both the interior and exterior conditions. The franchises have quality assurance requirements and every five to seven years a new property improvement program is required. These contain exterior improvements if needed and assure visually appealing hotels throughout Conway. This has put more pressure on the independent motels to maintain a higher-level quality but many have smaller rooms and do not meet today’s guest expectations.
While the current political environment may be polarized, the Conway community has likely reached a consensus that the town faces three fundamental challenges: There is no affordable housing available for workers looking to make a start; there are not enough entry-level jobs that both pay well and provide opportunities for personal growth; and the ever-increasing cost in operating the Conway school system is becoming burdensome.
The implementation of a moratorium will make worse these three existential problems, and for that reason it should not be approved.
I suggest the decisionmakers also consider this: As room demand increases, a moratorium will likely encourage purchase of residential homes for short-term rentals, further depleting home availability.
Even with a moratorium, hotel construction will likely slow down as the market determines the need for more guest rooms. Although the article in question would allow the Red Jacket to rebuild, it has not been clear to me as to whether a new development site plan can be reviewed or if they would have to build on the current footprint. That footprint dates back to 1972 and would not be appropriate for a hotel design today.
Jamsan Hotels purchased the Yankee Clipper, and plans have been considered to demolish the two obsolete motel buildings behind the main hotel building (which plans call for a major overhaul and remodeling) and construct additional rooms. This sits on 5acres of land with the Home Depot abutting the back of the parcel. I cannot imagine any changes to the master plan that would have an effect. There are some other hotel/inn properties in Conway that have contemplated additions and major renovations.
It does not feel right to single out a type of property, especially when none of these seems to have an effect on any changes to the master plan.
It is important to have a vibrant hotel industry in Conway with strong demand for workers at significant rates of pay and the opportunity to rise through the ranks in hotel companies with wide reach.
Please consider that the town of Conway should not turn its back on those willing to invest millions in the community for a brighter future for its residents, businesses and visitors.
Earle Wason is principal of Wason Associates Hospitality Brokerage Group in Portsmouth.
