On Dec. 3, 1969, my wife Mary and I moved to Conway and our decades-long love affair with Conway began. Mary dedicated herself to the Conway school system, teaching eighth-grade science at Kennett Junior High School for 27 years.

I began a lifelong association with Conway’s and the valley’s hospitality industry, working with Wally Campbell at the then Howard Johnson's Restaurant. I became a Realtor in North Conway and have spent the last 32 years specializing in brokerage of hotels and other hospitality properties throughout New England.

