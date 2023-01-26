The confusion about special use permits in the Effingham gas station case is unfortunate because the importance of the issue can be summarized in a single sentence: The planning board’s decision that Meena LLC does not need to apply for a special use permit to operate a gas station on its high-risk property deprives the community of required environmental information by lowering the bar for the applicant.

The zoning ordinance prohibits new gas stations in the Groundwater Protection District because they are a risk to the Ossipee Aquifer. It regulates other uses based on activity risk factors, including the storage, use or handling of 100 gallons or more of a regulated substance like gasoline.

