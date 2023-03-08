There have been a number of letters written recently concerning the changes in Whitaker Woods along with a lengthy, well-written article Saturday by Kim Beals.
I would add my thoughts to these by saying I support what the Conservation Commission is trying to do and urge those of us who use Whitaker Woods regularly to give them a chance to work out the kinks.
And yes, there are a few, but I believe what the Commission is trying to do is the right plan for the long-term protection and enjoyment of this community treasure. But it will take some time, along with input from the community to fully and fairly develop this idea.
“What would Chubby think?” Kim asks. Well, one thing he would probably find astounding is the numbers of people who walk/recreate/exercise on his property. Kim did an excellent job organizing and framing her concerns for Whitaker Woods and those residents who frequent the land, most of which I share.
Nonetheless, I think she underestimated the numbers of people, both residents and visitors who you now find in the woods.
While I have no hard data to support my theory, I do believe the number of people in the woods has grown significantly in the past three years as it has all over the entire valley.
Whitaker Woods simply cannot stay the same as it was when Chubby offered it to the town. I believe the Commission is trying to design a system that allows all users the opportunity to enjoy Chubby’s legacy. And I do agree with Kim that the design needs to accommodate all levels of ability and interests.
I walk the flats with my wife in the warm weather, I walk my dog year-round and I ski there as well. I do believe the Commission can structure/improve the design to accommodate all of these activities to include bikes but they will need, and should have, input from the community.
Yesterday, I parked in the lot on Kearsarge Road and took my dog for a very nice walk to the right of the power line on a mostly groomed route without ever stepping on a ski trail.
As evidenced by the footprints and tire tracks a lot of people were using this marked walking/biking trail. I could have dropped my dog home and returned to ski on a well-groomed power line trail without the usual footprints down the middle or worse over the tracks.
So there have been some improvements, but more needs to be done to allow all users, as Kim noted, to access the woods.
So thank you Peter, Nat, Jeff, Cort and all the other volunteers who are working hard to design and manage a system that allows all of us to enjoy what Chubby gave to our community.
