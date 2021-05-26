The town has received many inquiries regarding short-term rental activity in Conway. Many people raise the same or similar concerns, and some have misconceptions as to what actually happened when the voters of Conway weighed in on the issue in April.
With the introduction of sites like Airbnb and VRBO, short-term renting became a widespread business activity. The goal of a business is to maximize profits. STR investors often did this by expanding occupancies to unsafe levels and offering amenities that would attract vacationers.
STRs in Conway proliferated to the point where over 10 percent of the residential properties in town were being rented short-term. This disrupted the quality of life in traditional residential neighborhoods and, in many instances, abused the property rights of abutters and nearby neighbors.
When the town started to receive a notable number of complaints regarding short-term rental activity, it studied the issue and determined that they were never a permitted use in residential zones.
Q: Why not just go after the problem properties?
The town’s first attempt was to address problem STRs in Conway’s neighborhoods (and leave the “quiet ones alone”) through the Legislature. The town submitted a “Disorderly Household Bill” twice that would allow it to hold the owners responsible for repeated noise violations of short or long-term renters. These attempts were defeated twice.
Q: Why not just enforce a noise ordinance?
The problem with a noise ordinance is that it only addresses the renters who are making the noise and there is no provision to address those STR owners who, week after week, allow the noise problems to persist.
A noise ordinance by itself proves completely ineffective in trying to rein in those so-called party houses. The owners are left untouched to continue running their “business” in otherwise peaceful neighborhoods. Every week, a different set of renters shows up to party, and the rights of neighbors to the quiet and peaceful enjoyment of their own properties are sequentially abused.
Q: Why did Conway “ban” short-term rentals?
Many STR owners who have contacted the town since the vote have asked why the town just “suddenly” decided to ban short-term rentals as opposed to trying to regulate them. The town’s presentation of warrant articles to the voters in April was the culmination of years of work to address STRs and months of work developing regulations that would allow them in residential areas. These regulations were discussed frequently at public meetings, and public comment was allowed at each meeting.
The result was a set of regulations that would have allowed STRs. The fact is that the town did not “ban” STRs so much as the voters declined to approve changes to the zoning ordinance that would legally allow them. The voters upheld their zoning ordinance as written.
Q: Is it true, as some people say, that STRs are a residential use and are already allowed under the town’s zoning ordinance?
The town’s interpretation of its own zoning ordinance is that they are not allowed in residential areas with the exception of “owner occupied tourist” homes that are allowed if the owner is on site during the rental and the owner applies for and receives a special exception from the town. The transient occupancy of such homes is limited to eight people.
It is also important to note that STRs can be approved in commercial zones in the same manner as other transient property types such as hotels, motels, inns and traditional B&Bs.
Because the two sides are so firmly entrenched in their positions as to whether STRs are a residential use and whether they are or are not allowed in residential neighborhoods, the town now seeks a swift path to a judicial determination to establish these basic findings so that each side may move forward.
The Conway Board of Selectmen is made up of C. David Weathers (chair), Mary Carey Seavey, Carl Thibodeau, John Colbath and Steven Porter.
