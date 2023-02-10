I moved to North Conway this past fall and was psyched to discover that I lived less than a mile from Whitaker Woods. All fall my dog Mochi and I visited daily and met many lovely people and their pups. It felt like a haven. Then, the snow flew. And I began encountering other patrons of the woods including skiers and snowshoers, bikers, trail groomers and trail patrol, in addition to the dog people.
I had been entering the woods from the backside on Kearsarge Road until a friend mentioned there was an entrance off Route 16, so I decided to approach my new favorite spot from a different perspective. At this point, I was unaware there was a separation of trails specific to walkers and skiers.
Mochi and I arrived and headed towards the field trail. Within moments, a man exited Whitaker Meeting House and intercepted me. He informed me the yellow signed trails were for walkers and the other color signed trails for skiers. He pointed me in the direction of the yellow trail, thanked me for my cooperation and we parted ways. It was a pleasant exchange and I understood I was to follow the yellow signs.
A few weeks later, I discovered the perimeter trail on the Kearsarge side; this trail is ungroomed and cut by snowshoers and walkers only. Mochi and I were loving the wildness of it until it popped out onto a groomed trail. This trail had no markers that I could see but I could see there were XC ski tracks cut into it. Again I was confused and uncertain about where to go, but hopeful that if I just kept moving I’d come across another yellow sign. Instead we popped out down at the opposite side of the Northbrook trail where the yellow disappeared before, and since time was getting short (I had to be to work in about an hour) I headed back up the groomed trail marked for skiers rather than taking the long way back around to my car.
After about five minutes, I saw a man skiing toward me wearing a blue trail patrol jacket. He slowed and asked me in a hostile tone whether I was aware that I was on the wrong trail. I said I was but that yellow dead-ended and I wasn’t sure where to go. I explained I couldn’t take the long way because I had to get back to my car. He skied over near me and commanded me to go back the other way. I continued walking. He then proclaimed that it was people like me who were ruining the woods for everybody. As I walked away, he continued yelling in my direction that it’s “people like me” who x, y and z.
I walked away feeling angered, belittled, shamed and harassed. This man made assumptions about me and who I am based on my inability to find a trail marked yellow. I have been in good faith attempting to follow the rules of the woods. I understand this Whitaker Woods experiment is new and there are wrinkles that need ironing. While this is happening I believe the trail patrol should put kindness first and assume we are all doing our best to cooperate and follow the rules.
Also to help remedy the problem, I propose there be a trail cut along the power lines for the walkers to have a cut through the center, too. To ask the walkers to always take the huge, long 4-mile loop when there are only two trails for us from the Kearsarge side seems unreasonable to me.
And if charging walkers a $25 annual grooming fee also helps remedy this, I’m happy to pay to have a nice groomed trail provided in winter. Just don’t treat walkers like they’re second-class citizens — they’re the local people who trek through those woods with their dogs all year long.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.