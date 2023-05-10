Imagine feeling confused about who you are. Suppose you don’t know how you fit into your household, school, community or the world in general. What if people are telling you that the way you behave isn’t normal. Envision not being able to talk to those you love about who you are out of shame or for fear of rejection. Picture yourself feeling isolated and alone and rejected by others. Imagine living in a world where you don’t see anyone like you.
How vulnerable might you be?
Now imagine you overhear something on television like: They are like the devil. Or you hear: They are all pedophiles. They want to hurt our children.
Suppose you hear some people talking: Don’t say Gay. Stop over-sexualizing our children. There’s only men and women.
What if you read in the paper (or see it on social media): “You people are disgusting.” or “You are not a role model I want for my child.” Or “A disgusting public display of filth and vulgarity.”
These are the real voices, statements and outcries seen in print and on social media, heard in conversation, and seen on TV in the past year (and voices in our community).
Imagine how these voices could make you feel even more confused, out of step, not normal, rejected, isolated and alone.
Now imagine the same you that is confused about who you are. Suppose you live in a home that just accepts you for who you are, and you are part of a school or community or world that talks about differences and the fact that they are OK. What if people told you were normal.
Envision living in a world without shame, fear or rejection. Picture a world where you are accepted for who you are — whether you already know or whether you’re still trying to figure it out. Imagine living in a community that promotes kindness and acceptance.
How vulnerable might you now be?
Now imagine your supportive parents take you someplace, dressed like a princess — or whatever outfit you want to wear; and the performer, who is dressed in lots of colors, maybe in a dress or maybe in a suit, who definitely is not what you normally see and is larger than life, says: Welcome — great to see you! Come on in. And what if other parents in the room say: They are beautiful.
Suppose the performer then starts reading a story, maybe one titled “Princess Hair” or “Tough Guys Have Feelings Too” or “It’s Okay To Be Different.”
What if during the reading you see people enjoying themselves, paying attention and hearing words that allow and support people being different. And those around you each look special, some dressed up like you as a princess, others dressed in whatever way they wanted to dress — some with sparkles and some with a look you haven’t seen before.
These are the real sights and sounds at a Drag Story Hour. A space filled with empowerment, support and belief in the magical and the individual. A place where everyone is special and that everyone can feel OK being who they are.
And that is the reason White Mountains Pride is sponsoring events like Drag Story Hours as part of our efforts to promote acceptance and inclusivity in our community. Because if we can help one person — whether child or adult — feel less isolated and more welcomed in the community, then we are thankful.
And our work will continue until everyone knows and believes they are special and wonderful and accepted for who they are.
Christopher Bellis, Sarah Stowe and Amber Theriault are members of the board of White Mountains Pride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.