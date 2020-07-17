I am tired of the current conversations we are having about COVID-19. Media, government officials, business owners and the general public keep talking about how we need to get back to normal; get the economy back up and running; get people back to work; get people spending and traveling again; how we need to just live our lives and forget about the virus; how we shouldn’t have to wear masks.
When COVID-19 first started to spread, we were talking about the right things — the things that would eradicate the virus. Things that would protect us. We need to get back to those conversations.
How far have we gotten at identifying and administering a vaccine for COVID-19? Are we making the right investments to achieve that goal? Should our federal government be withdrawing from the World Health Organization in the middle of a worldwide pandemic? Shouldn’t we be working more closely with health organizations and other governments to pool our resources to get a vaccine as fast as possible?
Where are we as a country — and as a state — at testing the general population for the virus? When it first started to spread, there was a bipartisan group of scientists that gathered to create a plan to mitigate the effects of the disease. The plan was titled “A roadmap to pandemic resilience” (tinyurl.com/y7g9n9t3). It highlighted the need for significant testing, supported isolation for those who test positive (and job protections), and a broad outline for how we in the U.S. can achieve a new normal.
The level of testing they recommended was for 5 million tests a day by early June (That would be 1.5 percent of the U.S. population a day). And then continue to ramp up the testing to 20 million per day by the end of July (about 5.7 percent). They recognized this would require a significant investment of time and money by the government and the population. But by testing, tracing and isolating cases, we would be better able to protect ourselves.
If we had followed the plan, we should have completed close to 300 million tests by now. According to the CDC, as of July 10, we have completed only 40 million tests — 13 percent of where we ought to be if we want to control and eradicate the virus. At this point, we are testing only about 800,000 people per day versus the 20 million recommended by the end of this month. Way short.
And it doesn’t look better if we just look at our state. If we were following the same guidelines, based on our population, we should have been testing 20,000 people a day by the beginning of June and striving to get to 75,000 by month’s end. We should have completed at least 1.1 million tests in New Hampshire, and we have only completed 131,000. Again, way short.
We need to demand that local, state and national authorities as well as local businesses do the right thing. We need to stop talking about finding solutions for the symptoms of the pandemic and start demanding that they take steps to eradicate the virus and mitigate its spread — even if it continues to be painful or inconvenient in the short term.
All of us should take advantage of the COVID-19 testing that is available (schedule a test at business.nh.gov/dos_covid19testing). We should also demand that the state open more convenient locations to go get tested (closest is in Tamworth). If we work with the public or can’t keep ourselves isolated, we should get ourselves tested regularly — at least once a week.
In addition, we should:
• Make sure the state and the federal government are doing everything they can to trace and isolate positive cases.
• Demand that more resources be dedicated to developing a vaccine.
• Petition local, state and federal authorities to implement mandatory mask requirements.
• Request all the state guidance for COVID-19 become mandatory and enforceable by local, state and federal authorities.
• Always wear masks when in public.
• Demand businesses we patronize implement and enforce health and safety guidelines (including mandatory mask wearing) for all patrons (and if they don’t, stop going there).
The only way we are going to get through this is to make the difficult choices. Let’s live by the old adage: “short-term pain, long-term gain.” We can get through this if we talk about the right things and make sure we’re solving the true problem: COVID-19.
Christopher Bellis lives in the Mount Washington Valley with his husband and two children. They own and operate the Cranmore Inn.
