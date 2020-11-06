This summer marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II. Barely 300,000 of those who served in the armed forces of the United States during that conflict remained alive at the end of October, representing less than 2 percent of the 16 million who donned uniforms between 1941 and 1945.
To those of us who grew up in the 1950s, the entire adult world seemed to consist of veterans of what became known as The Big One. In any group of schoolchildren, the only fathers who did not serve were those with physical disabilities, critical job skills or (and this was extremely rare within my circle of friends) political connections. Occasionally the mothers had taken part in some way, as well. It was the defining epoch in their lives, and particularly for those who went into it young.
My father was not one of the young ones. When the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, he had already spent a decade in the Navy, and had just returned from years of service in China, Indochina and the Philippines. He was one of the older men on his ship when it landed Marines and equipment at Okinawa in the spring of 1945. Still, the war also helped shape his view of the world — or perhaps reshape it.
To him, as to most of his generation, the freedom and security we enjoyed could survive only so long as we resisted the tendency to oppression that perpetually simmers in any corporate human entity. Country mattered above everything, not out of blind patriotism, but because they saw the United States as the foremost example of a society striving steadily toward liberty, equality, and tolerance. However slowly we might be creeping toward those ideals, our enemies in Germany and Japan had forcefully emphasized the distinction between steady progress and abrupt, violent regression.
As the children of those veterans entered their teens, that sort of vigilant patriotism began to strike many of them as overwrought and chauvinistic. The civil rights struggle illuminated our shortcomings on the theme of equality. Then, the effort to combat communism through undeclared wars seemed to contradict the image of America as a bastion of government by the people. By the 1970s, the spirit that carried us through 1941-45 began to look outdated and unnecessary, if not downright jingoistic. Possibly the Greatest Generation’s victory over evil had been a one-time event. Society seemed to face no more real threats, and peace might reign if we just stopped looking for more evil empires to fight. Maybe evil itself was a thing of the past.
Ronald Reagan sailed to victory by disputing that interpretation, and resurrecting the image of the United States as the moral beacon of the world. A Reagan button was the only campaign emblem I ever saw my father wear, and through the 1980s he left it pinned to the lampshade beside his favorite chair, where he always sat when I came to visit. I long suspected he did it just to needle me. Now, looking back over the last half-century of our history, I can see that it probably represented a healthy measure of gratitude and relief that the sacrifices he and so many others had made might not be squandered after all.
Generational contention persisted nonetheless, and mortality dictated that the attitudes of the sons and daughters would prevail, right or wrong. Attrition and confident filial dissent helped deprive the last World War II veteran in the White House of a second term, and led to his replacement by a president who managed to avoid service during the war of his generation.
That changing of the guard marked a watershed in American politics and life, after which those who had defeated Hitler and Tojo faded into retirement. Henceforth they acted merely as symbols and spectators, rather than sages. In considering his own frolic in Iraq, even George W. Bush seemed to ignore the opinion of his father, who had had the sense to end his own incursion there before it completely upset the applecart in the Middle East.
That transition was already faintly visible on the horizon at the 50th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, where at least a couple of my father’s shipmates from the old New Mexico went down with the Arizona. I came out to see him that day, and as we scanned the field from the kitchen windows he remarked that it didn’t seem possible that half a century had passed. It had been a dark time, he had told me once when I was a boy, when it looked as though our long but fragile experiment in democracy might be coming to an end.
Had it not been for the will of his generation, that end might have come. I might never have known the freedoms I took for granted through most of my life. Had he stayed with the Seventh Fleet through the end of 1941, or if the kamikaze squadron that attacked his convoy in 1945 had targeted his ship instead of the next one, I might never have lived at all.
The last veteran of the Union army died in 1956. That event prompted much comment on the passing of an era, but it also inspired reflection on the privileges and benefits bestowed by the nation he and his comrades had saved. It remains to be seen whether a similar eulogy will be possible for the last veteran of World War II. They returned from the deadliest struggle in history steeped in the beliefs and traditions they had defended, and they resumed quiet, modest lives in the confidence that they and their descendants would continue the Great Experiment. As they vanish from our sight their vision seems to be disappearing with them, and the world somehow seems less safe and secure.
