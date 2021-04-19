We’ve heard a lot about election fraud over the past six months. Donald Trump blamed it for his loss in the presidential election, and Democrats who lampooned him for it are now raising the same hue and cry over a congressional race in Iowa that one of their own lost. Instead of storming the capitol in Des Moines, Democrats will just have their majority in Congress “fix” that mistake.
Election fraud does exist, of course. Just since 2016, six phony residents have been convicted of duplicate voting in New Hampshire, including one UNH student from Massachusetts who tried to vote in both Durham and Dracut, Mass. I’m surprised Anita Burroughs didn’t testify on his behalf. I wonder if any of those fraudsters wrote letters to the editor as residents of “Jackson and Marblehead.”
I’ve always said, though, that local precincts are where the real political shenanigans play out, because there’s so little scrutiny. This year, my precinct was a prime example.
I’m sorry to say that the population of our precinct rivals that of the other villages now, but participation remains extremely thin. Maybe that’s because it’s a “stealth” municipality: I lived in it for 35 years before I knew it. We’ve had the same commissioners for several years, and consider ourselves lucky that they’re willing to stay on. To say that attendance at the annual meeting is sparse is an understatement, and I often forget to go myself.
Election oversight at the annual meeting is extremely lax. The clerk does not even ask to see my ID before I vote. It’s no excuse for dispensing with such precautions that our fathers were friends, or that she and her sister babysat me once in the ’50s. My parents went through a lot of one-time babysitters.
This year, I did remember to attend the meeting — to my regret, for I became a victim of the election fraud that everyone talks about. The position of moderator was vacant, and no one was running for it. A former chief of the fire department had volunteered to stand in for that one meeting, and in gratitude for his service I wrote him in for the position. When he announced the winners of the elections and came to the tally for moderator, he just turned to me and said “Bill, congratulations.”
My response was to utter an oath — not the oath of office, exactly, but an oath nonetheless — and I immediately called for a recount. The clerk fanned the ballots out on the table as she would a stud poker hand, showing the acting moderator’s name in my Spencerian script, two votes for me, and a few blank ballots. My suspicions were instantly aroused because both the write-in votes for me were in the same handwriting — or rather, printing.
Clearly I was a victim of either ballot-box stuffing or conjugal collusion. There was only one married couple in attendance, so I had a pretty good idea whom to blame for the wrong that had just been inflicted on me. With so obvious an example of the base corruption to be found behind the scenes in such innocent-looking political environments, I felt somewhat vindicated in my longstanding jeremiads against the iniquities of precinct-level government.
For a while I considered going down to Concord to file a complaint with the election commission, even after my election had been certified. Finally, it occurred to me that the better path to retributive justice might be to just take the position.
A moderator is supposed to act with unbiased aplomb, revealing no favoritism to one side or the other in guiding a meeting to the conclusion of what are usually binary decisions. I’ve always been impressed by the ability of most moderators to muzzle their own opinions, or at least muffle them, in the heat of debate. It’s a talent I’ve never been able to master, and I’m not likely to pick it up now. And if in another election the ballot box should disgorge an overwhelming handful of votes for another reluctant candidate for a vacant precinct post, who am I to question such karma? Any governmental body that elects me moderator deserves whatever it gets.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
