A wave of the Second Great Awakening convulsed New York and New England in 1826. Conway’s Congregationalists built their new church on Main Street that year, and 24-year-old Benjamin Manson of Eaton organized the Third Freewill Baptist Church. Most of the members lived in the Goshen neighborhood, comprising the southeastern leg of Conway, and Manson moved there to tend his new flock.
The trustees of the new church lodged him and his bride in a house that still stands near Goshen Corner. During his tenure he and they built a two-story “church school” behind his residence, where they held Sunday services as well as classes in history and mathematics for students progressing beyond the common schools. Manson, who graduated from Effingham Union Academy, trained both boys and girls in their mid to late teens to teach school themselves, and prepared boys for still further education.
The death of Manson’s year-old daughter in September of 1829 cast a pall over the Goshen ministry, and the next spring they moved on to a new church in Meredith, never to return. James Hamilton, who lived three miles away on Hamilton Hill, followed him as pastor, but any record of who taught the church school during the 1830s has been lost.
Andrew Walsh, a 50-year-old Irishman, assumed the teaching duties in 1840, when church overseers built a chapel across the road and removed the school from church auspices, incorporating it as a private academy. Goshen Seminary began drawing students from other neighborhoods and other towns. Some of them went on to college and professional careers far beyond the hardscrabble farm hamlet of Goshen, referring to their alma mater in later years as South Conway Academy.
Thirty students or more were enrolling each term by midcentury. Darius Potter had only to walk across the Gulf Road from his father’s farm, and Clarinda and Elizabeth Hazelton lived a few hundred yards east of the school. Their cousin, Eveline Hazelton, probably cut cross-lots from her home near Walker’s Pond.
William Knapp lived on Davis Hill, and the Leavitt brothers, James and William, came down from Dundee Hill. Charles and William Gould were sons of the miller at the foot of the pond, near Conway Center. Lindsey and Dennis Frink’s father was a Methodist preacher at the Center, and Lowell Lamson’s father owned a farm on the banks of the Saco there. Lovell residents Alphonzo and Ethelinda Treadwell boarded in Goshen, and Rufus Gaskill of Eaton may also have done so.
Most of the students taught at least a term or two of common school after they left the seminary. All the girls eventually gave up teaching to get married or find more profitable work, but some of the boys put themselves through college by teaching. Lowell Lamson obtained a medical degree from New York University and served as a family doctor in Fryeburg Village the rest of his life. William Knapp graduated from Dartmouth in 1855, practiced law, and became a judge. Rufus Gaskill also went to medical school, and Dennis Frink attended a Presbyterian seminary.
Their generation faced a plague far worse than coronavirus, with near-certain mortality. Many students who attended GoshenSeminary succumbed to tuberculosis. Charles Gould died early in 1853, at 20, and Alphonzo Treadwell in the spring of 1854, at 21. Rufus Gaskill practiced medicine in Wisconsin until consumption claimed him in 1867, and four years later it killed Dennis Frink, who was serving as pastor of the First Presbyterian Church in New Boston, N.H. It may also have sent Ethelinda Treadwell to an early grave.
Tuberculosis was only the worst of many deadly perils those young people faced at every turn. Eveline Hazelton, who married Darius Potter, died in childbirth — as did her sister, who married Darius next. Clarinda Hazelton married a Goshen farmer, but died along with her firstborn, probably from diphtheria. Elizabeth Hazelton seems not to have survived her teens, carried off by some unrecorded disease. People of that era presumed that every day might be their last — because it might. Their letters confirm that their own and their loved ones’ health was their primary preoccupation, but amid all those threats they still went on living.
William Marvel lives in South Conway.
