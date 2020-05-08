Are you a frustrated bystander, watching decisions being made that are not consistent with your values?
Do you ever think, I could do a better job than what I see going on? Do you ever feel that there are constituencies not being represented or heard? I would like you to consider running for local or state office.
If you have commitments that would not enable you to run for state office, local posts such as selectman or planning board, zoning board of appeals or school board member can give you a great perspective on how government works at the local level, and you may be able to exert influence on a wide range of issues important to you and your community. Such an experience is also great preparation for a run for state office in the future.
If you have a flexible schedule or are retired, you may want to take a serious look at running for the state Legislature.
What experience do you need to run? You do not need to have had any experience in politics or in local government in order to run.
Our New Hampshire state legislators come from a wide variety of backgrounds, including teachers, retired military, factory workers, attorneys, business people, nurses, doctors and stay-at-home moms.
What is needed is a desire to make a difference, and the time necessary to do the job, along with an ability to communicate effectively.
It is helpful if you are someone who has been involved in non-profits, been a local leader, or is someone who many people in the community know. But there are people who have been on the sidelines of community life who have also run for state office and won.
The state Legislature is typically in session from January through mid to late June, and legislators from all parts of the state spend two to three days a week in Concord.
Each state legislator serves on a committee that meets one to two days a week, depending on the workload of each committee.
In committees, you will work with a group of fellow legislators who are Democrats, Republicans and independents. You will review proposed legislation and hear testimony from experts as well as from concerned citizens. The committees then debate the merits of the bill and vote accordingly. These bills then go to the Legislature for a vote from the entire legislative body.
The time spent in committees will depend on which bills are being presented, and their level of complexity and level of public interest. Committees typically meet four to six hours at a time. Time spent in the Legislature when it is in session generally comes to four to eight hours, or longer when there are deadlines to be met.
Once you have more experience in the Legislature, you may decide to draft legislation and to help shepherd it through the legislative process, although this is not mandatory.
A state legislator is, in essence, a volunteer job. You will receive mileage for going to all meetings, and $200 per two-year term.
In addition to serving in Concord as a Carroll County state legislator, you will serve as a member of the county delegation.
The primary job of the county delegation is to prepare a budget through a committee process; the entire delegation then votes on the budget.
The county delegation meets in Ossipee, typically six to eight times a year.
Individual state representatives can make a difference. At times, an important bill fails or passes by just one vote, and that could be your vote. You can be an advocate for bills you feel passionately about, both at the committee and legislative session levels. And you may ultimately draft legislation that passes that will impact the citizens of our state and your community for years to come.
This is clearly an unusual time to be running for office, particularly as we do not know what lies ahead. A good way to weigh a run for office is to contact your state representative and speak to them about their experiences.
I personally would welcome anyone with an interest of learning more to call me at (603) 986-6216.
State Rep. Anita Burroughs is a Democrat from Glen.
