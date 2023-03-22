March is one of the busiest times in the New Hampshire House, as we are completing committee work and voting on legislation that arrived on the House floor.

We are reaching crossover season when we receive bills from the Senate and begin the process of hearing those bills. The Senate will in turn review House bills that have been voted on by the Legislature.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.