March is one of the busiest times in the New Hampshire House, as we are completing committee work and voting on legislation that arrived on the House floor.
We are reaching crossover season when we receive bills from the Senate and begin the process of hearing those bills. The Senate will in turn review House bills that have been voted on by the Legislature.
Last week’s session was all about the numbers. Given the close numbers of Republicans and Democrats (201-198), whichever party has more members present will dominate any given vote. Both parties are doing their best to ensure that their members show up, but of course people get sick, have family emergencies, or business they must attend to. And then there are reps who choose to go on vacation during the session, including an individual who went to Aruba for a month. Attendance matters.
Here is a run-down of recent bills:
Dangerous weapons, HB 31. A repeal of the prohibition on the possession or sale of blackjacks, slung shots and metallic knuckles was passed. Never mind that these weapons have a notorious history of being used to intimidate and terrorize their victims. I guess it’s Live Free, Then Die.
Firearms, HB 59. Shoots down legislation that would require a background check prior to any commercial firearm sale. Universal background checks are the backbone of comprehensive gun violence prevention. Polls show that these laws are supported by most of the public, including gun owners.
Red Flag Laws, HB 106. This bill, had it passed, would have enabled an Extreme Risk Protective order, otherwise known as a red flag law. This bill would have temporarily removed the property of a gun owner when they are a threat to themselves and others, and there are high evidentiary standards for the courts to approve such action. This type of legislation has been shown to save lives, particularly in domestic violence situations. I believe that we will see more suicides and gun violence as a result of this bill, and that there will be more women and children put at risk for domestic violence.
Hallucinogens, HB 216. This bill would have exempted a powerful hallucinogen from the controlled drug act. This was a bipartisan vote I supported because of the concern that there were no protections for minors. Many of us believe that this drug holds promise for PTSD and other mental health issues and will consider its use once there are safeguards for minors.
School Vouchers, HB 367. This bill narrowly passed (187-184) and will increase eligibility for the Education Freedom Account vouchers to about $150,000 for a family of four. This program continues to drain funding from our public schools at the expense of the taxpayers. It helps to pay for private schools and religious schools, even for children who were attending these schools prior to passage of this bill.
Last week’s bills:
Several bills relating to renewable energy were defeated last week. Instead of suggesting that climate change is not an issue, the battle cry is now that the state is trying to dictate how Granite Staters live. Rep. Michael Vose of Epping said that clean energy bills will dictate the car you drive, how you heat your home, where you work or whether you go on vacation. The sentiment is that this is an unwelcome expansion of government influence. Rep. Michael Harrington of Stafford further stated that “NH is not Disneyland,” although he failed to mention that Disneyland has solar energy panels.
By a one-vote margin the House voted to prohibit racial profiling by law enforcement. It is still shocking to me that there would be any opposition to this bill. Four African-American legislative members (Dems) all gave powerful arguments as to why this legislation is so important.
A bill on banning books in schools and one on the use of bathrooms by same sex students were tabled; they can be brought back at any time.
Coming up, a controversial bill, HB 507 on professional licensure which will have a negative impact on public safety and consumer protections. I will vote against this bill which seeks to eliminate 34 license requirements and 14 regulatory boards including real estate, midwives, landscape architects, stenographers, psychologists, podiatrists, nursing, naturopathic doctors, assessors and acupuncturists. Would you go to an unlicensed or unqualified professional? I’m not sure many people will line up to go to unlicensed podiatrists, nurses and psychologists. I, for one, will be sticking with the pros.
Anita Burroughs is a Democratic state representative from Bartlett.
