Sitting in my car for nearly 11 hours (including my commute) was not how I envisioned the first day of the New Hampshire Legislature for 2021. But here we were, 357 legislators for New Hampshire’s version of Carpool Karaoke sitting in a large parking area on the University of New Hampshire campus in Durham.
In a recent column, Rep. Karen Umberger (R-Conway) stated “there was a lot of complaining from numerous representatives” about the outdoor extravaganza.
Let’s review just a few of these concerns. For starters, a number of highly qualified, physically challenged individuals serve in the House. Many of these duly elected people were unable to attend Wednesday because of the logistics. Shouldn’t all the people’s representatives have the opportunity to vote on behalf of their constituents?
The state Supreme Court decided last November that the Legislature was free to meet in any way to comply with the constitutional attendance requirement and all that was required was for rules to be developed accordingly.
The majority leadership decided that virtual platforms were expensive and insecure (none of which is true) and the only reasonable way to meet was in person during the height of a pandemic in which over 3,000 Americans are dying each day.
Another health-care concern had to do with using porta-potties throughout the day. These are enclosed spaces where there can be contaminated water droplets from people who may be infected with COVID-19. It is well-documented that many representatives have been exposed to COVID through open, maskless gatherings that have resulted in one death and multiple hospitalizations.
My concerns were confirmed when I saw numerous representatives congregating in the parking area unmasked. One wore a paper bag over his head, presumably to emphasize just how dumb it is to wear a mask to take precautions against the COVID virus. So the choice became whether to take a risk in using the porta-potties, or to use an adult diaper or other clever way to avoid using the restrooms. Is this truly necessary?
After a two-hour-late start, we had a new speaker of the House, Sherman Packard. I had heard that Sherm, as he likes to be called, was a reasonable guy and would be a good Speaker. I sat waiting for a conciliatory acceptance speech talking about the importance of our parties working together.
My jaw dropped as Speaker Packard belittled, denigrated and eviscerated Democrats. He declared untruthfully that Democrats want to implement an income and sales tax, and to take away citizens' Second Amendment rights. These proved to be effective sound bites during the recent election cycle, but I did not anticipate that they would be spouted during the first day of the legislative session.
The message to the 187 Democrats who had been voted into office? You don’t belong here and will not have a voice in the 2021-22 legislative session.
I was further disturbed when the Speaker refused to allow debate or discussion with regard to the infamous petition for a “termination of state” signed by a half-dozen N.H. representatives.
Although I did not expect anything significant to happen, I did expect the Legislature to have a thoughtful discussion and debate, but that was voted down at the request of the Speaker by the majority.
This was the most disturbing moment of the day when I realized that our current legislative leadership may not be interested in having open debates with regards to difficult issues confronting our state and may only be interested in railroading a single party agenda through for the next term.
I do not believe that this is why the people of New Hampshire sent 53 percent Republicans and 47 percent Democrats to represent their interests over the next two years.
My hope is that with a new national government, our state government will begin to heal as well to invite shared discussion, debate and decision making in our legislative body.
We have been through a terrible division in our country as a result of the past four years, and that bitter division has now infected the New Hampshire House of Representatives. My hope is that we will see better days for the betterment of those whom we serve.
Anita Burroughs is a Democratic state representative from Bartlett.
