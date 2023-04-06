In recent years, Conway's highway/commercial corridor has seen a considerable increase in large commercial developments. These developments have undoubtedly contributed to the economic growth of our town, but they have also come at a cost. While economic growth is essential for any community, it is crucial to strike a balance between commercial development and the preservation of the character and integrity of our town.
That is why the Conway Planning board recently proposed and voted unanimously 7-0 for Article 7 on the Town Warrant to propose a one-year (April 2023-April 2024) moratorium on new commercial developments of hotels, motels, resort structures, and other commercial developments over 50,000 square feet (as a reference, the Shurfine Plaza is 48,300 square feet).
This article will allow Conway to slow down its growth and give the board and town staff time to update the town's master plan. It will also enable potential housing developments to catch up to commercial development in our town.
In recent years, the planning staff and board have spent an inordinate amount of time reviewing significant commercial plans, resulting in more administrative work time than planning-oriented staff time. The valuation of these large developments going before town staff has more quintupled since 2020. The proposed moratorium will help free up staff planning resources to allocate time and energy to proactive planning measures for the town's health, comfort, convenience, safety, welfare, and prosperity and its citizens.
The moratorium would give our town staff sufficient time for the master plan to be revised, guaranteeing that any future developments are in harmony with our town's character and vision.
As a tourism destination town, Conway needs time to alleviate pressures currently exacerbated by commercial development that has been coming faster and faster in the past few years. The proposed moratorium will help lessen the adverse impacts referenced herein and help forestall a further decline in year-round population, decreased workforce, and reduced services, as detailed below.
These developments can adversely impact infrastructure capability, traffic patterns and safety, provision of services, workforce availability, housing, and stewardship of green space and the natural resources that are the heart of the town's tourism industry.
Another significant concern is the influence on the character of our Town. Conway has always prided itself on its natural beauty, small-town charm, and close-knit community. The increase in large commercial developments can diminish these qualities and make Conway feel less like a small-town community and more like a commercial hub.
Additionally, the moratorium provides an opportunity to look at development alternatives. For instance, multiple vacant locations along the highway/commercial corridor are available for purchase or redevelopment, and this would create fewer new structures while infilling inside our existing corridor. Large commercial developments often bring in big multinational or national chains, which can out-compete and overshadow our smaller, locally-owned businesses. A moratorium may encourage smaller, locally owned businesses to take up these vacant spaces, which would help maintain our town's character while also contributing to economic growth.
While some may argue that the temporary moratorium will hinder economic growth, it is essential to note that the ordinance shall not apply to any project or work that has already received all necessary approvals.
The proposed moratorium is not meant to stop growth altogether but rather to slow it down for a short period of time. The goal is to allow the town to catch its breath, ultimately leading to better planning for future growth. By taking a step back and reassessing our plans, we can avoid making hasty decisions that may have long-term consequences.
In conclusion, the moratorium on new commercial developments over 50,000 square feet is a necessary and prudent measure for our Town. Slowing down the large expansion in the highway/commercial corridor, allowing the Town to complete its work on updates to the master plan, and focusing efforts to improve services and the needs of residents are all benefits that will result from this. This measure will help us strike a balance between economic growth and the preservation of the character and integrity of our town.
Overall, the commercial development moratorium is a smart move for our town. It may be a small step, but it's essential to building a sustainable and thriving community. Let's take this opportunity to pause, reflect, and work together towards a brighter future.
Ailie Byers is vice chair of the Conway Planning Board. The moratorium appears on the April 11 town warrant.
