In recent years, Conway's highway/commercial corridor has seen a considerable increase in large commercial developments. These developments have undoubtedly contributed to the economic growth of our town, but they have also come at a cost. While economic growth is essential for any community, it is crucial to strike a balance between commercial development and the preservation of the character and integrity of our town.

That is why the Conway Planning board recently proposed and voted unanimously 7-0 for Article 7 on the Town Warrant to propose a one-year (April 2023-April 2024) moratorium on new commercial developments of hotels, motels, resort structures, and other commercial developments over 50,000 square feet (as a reference, the Shurfine Plaza is 48,300 square feet).

