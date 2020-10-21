BERLIN — A rash of positive COVID-19 cases at the federal prison has local officials concerned. The federal Bureau of Prisons is reporting eight active cases and has closed the facility to all visitors.
Berlin Mayor Paul Grenier said the inmates infected were in the adjacent minimum security satellite camp and not in the medium security prison. The camp housed a total of 33 inmates, and they have been quarantined. Grenier said prison officials are cautiously optimistic that they caught the virus in time to prevent it from spreading throughout the entire facility.
The mayor and county commissioner said his fear is that the virus would spread to staff and then get into the city’s two nursing homes – the Coos County Nursing Home and St. Vincent de Paul Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. So far, the two Berlin nursing homes have had no positive tests for residents and a combined total of six staff members test positive, according to statistics compiled by InDepthNH.
The Bureau of Prisons this spring suspended all visitors and volunteers at federal prisons and required all new inmates to quarantine in isolation for two weeks. The Berlin facility just reopened for visitors on Sept. 29 and is now closed again.
The bureau also reduced transfers and limited new commitments. In March, the Berlin prison reported a total of 730 inmates. It now reports a total population of 584.
Superintendent of Schools Julie King said she is monitoring the situation at the federal prison closely as well. “Since the outbreak is within a population that is contained, I am treating this a little differently than if there were eight cases of community transmission outside of the prison,” she said.
But if the outbreak spreads to include staff members, King said that would likely warrant the school district moving totally to remote learning for a couple of weeks.
“We are all members of the community, and there is crossover everywhere. I would hate to see an outbreak of students and staff so I’ll play this cautiously,” she said, in an email conversation.
The administration is discussing whether schools should reopen from the Christmas vacation in remote mode for two weeks because of people traveling for the holidays.
