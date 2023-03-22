Barbara J. Barbieri, 86, of Milan, N.H., passed away on Monday, March 20, 2023, at her home surrounded by her three children and grandson.
She was born in Gorham, N.H., on Jan. 25, 1937, the daughter of Lewis Irwin and Barbara (Davis) Potter and grew up in Berlin, N.H.
After attending the University of New Hampshire, she moved to New York, working in a medical lab in New York City.
It was here she met her husband, Robert Barbieri. They started a family together while living in New York until moving back to New Hampshire in 1968.
She had been employed as a librarian at Berlin Public Schools for nearly 30 years, retiring in 1999.
Together they built their current home, a log cabin on Nay Pond. They resided at the “camp,” as they always called it, for the past 20 years.
It had always been their dream to live out their golden years in a cabin on water. They spent most of their time here with their children and grandchildren, skiing, gardening, woodworking, kayaking, snow machining, snowshoeing and many other outdoor activities.
Barbara was an avid swimmer, and could often be found midday doing laps on the pond, and stayed in a swimsuit and sundress for much of the summer. She was an avid gardener and bird watcher all her life.
Barb spent many hours donating her librarian and ‘historian’ skills with the Heritage Park in its early days. In more recent years, she donated time to the Berlin Historical Society and tried to never miss a barn sale, where she carried out a wide variety of volunteer services.
St. Kieran’s Center for the Arts was a favorite spot for her as well, not only through volunteering, but she enjoyed all of the performances. Barb enjoyed quilting and was a long-time member of the Berlin Quilters Guild where she served as secretary for many years. She belonged to the Material Girls and loved the time she spent with the “girls,” sewing, solving the world’s problems and their weekly lunch dates. She especially enjoyed creating and presenting Quilts of Valor to area veterans.
The family includes her children, James Barbieri and his wife Sandra of Brisbane, Australia, Barbara Patry and partner Mike Couch of Berlin, and Lisa Barbieri of Berlin; 11 grandchildren Anthony Barbieri of Alexandria, Ind., Sean Patry of Gorham, Ian Bickford of Concord, N.H., Cameron Patry of Merrimack, N.H., Brendan Binette of Bangor, Maine, Trevor Bickford of Fort Lewis, Wash., Nicholas Barbieri of Upper Kedron, Australia, Jason Binette of Berlin, Zachary Brunette of Manchester, N.H., Christopher Barbieri of Brisbane, and Kayleigh Brunette of Manchester; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband Robert J. Barbieri, her daughter Gina Bickford, and sisters Patricia (Potter) Meserve and Margaret (Potter) Wheeler.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home, 180 Hillside Ave., Berlin. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may make donations in her memory to Androscoggin Valley Homecare Services, 795 Main St., Berlin NH. Memories and condolences may be shared online at bryantfuneralhome.net.
