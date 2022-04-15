Olivia Orlando of South Paris, Maine, makes a phone call after being involved in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Seavey Street and the North-South Road on Friday morning. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
Krista Hayes of Glen receives treatment after being helped from her 2020 Jeep Gladiator after the vehicle was struck at the intersection of Seavey Street and the North-South Road on Friday morning. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
A black 2006 BMW X3 suffered front end damage after colliding with a 2020 Jeep Gladiator at the intersection of Seavey Street and the North-South Road on Friday morning. Fortunately, no one was injured but both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
A Jeep Gladiator lies on its side on the North-South Road at around noon on Friday after it collided with an SUV that ran the stop sign at Seavey Street. The Jeep went airborne and spun completely around. Neither driver was hurt. See story, page 27a. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)
CONWAY — Although a Jeep went airborne and flipped completely around, a two-vehicle collision that occurred shortly before noon at the intersection of North-South Road and Seavey Street in North Conway on Friday amazingly resulted in no injuries to either driver.
North Conway Rescue and Action Ambulance responded to the accident site by The Conway Daily Sun office at 11:51 a.m.
According to Conway Police Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott, a black 2006 BMW X3 operated by Olivia L. Orlando, 18, of South Paris, Maine, was traveling east on Seavey Street and failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of the North-South Road.
“The BMW struck the left rear corner of a white 2020 Jeep Gladiator that was traveling north on the North South-Road, causing the Jeep to roll over,” Kelley-Scott said.
Witnesses at the Sun saw the truck go airborne and spin around, landing first on its roof and then tipping over on its right side, facing south.
Nearby citizens rushed to the scene to pull Hayes out through the shattered moon roof to safety.
Scott said the Jeep Gladiator was operated by Krista Hayes, 35, of Glen.
“Both Orlando and Hayes were the sole occupants of their vehicles,” Scott wrote in a press release. “No injuries were reported and both vehicles were towed from the scene.”
The roads were closed to traffic for about 15 minutes until debris was cleaned up and the vehicles were towed.
Sun staff reported it was the loudest accident they can recall at this intersection, which has seen many crashes over the years.
