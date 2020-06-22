CONCORD – The state Department of Health and Human Services announced 27 new positive test results for COVID-19 on Sunday and no additional deaths.
There have now been 5,544 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 67 percent being female and 33 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (7), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Carroll (1), and Strafford (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (7) and Nashua (4). The county of residence is being determined for one new case.
Two new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 553 (10 percent) of 5,544 cases. Five new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur and has been identified in all counties. Most remaining cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.