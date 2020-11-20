Saturday, Nov. 14
• Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Friday banned multiple household social gatherings, suspended recreational sports, closed bars and social clubs effective Saturday and took other strong measures to curb COVID-19 as the surge in cases continues.
• Local chef Danny Rassi got to compete on Food Network’s “Chopped” this summer but was sworn to secrecy about how he did until the episode aired. It was set to air Tuesday, Nov. 19. (He won.)
• The Colonial Theatre complex has been named to the National Register of Historic Places. The designation was announced Nov. 13 by the New Hampshire Division of Historic Resources.
• Giovanna Cook-Buell, a sixth-grader at Pine Tree School in Center Conway, has taken the first step to becoming an internationally recognized artist by winning a poster competition sponsored by the Conway Area Lions Club.
• The Gibson/Woodbury Charitable Foundation, headed by Mark Butterfield, announced a new, multi-year “Carroll County Reverence for the Departed Project” to repair broken gravestones in public cemeteries in Carroll County.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
• With news of a second COVID-19 vaccine that is over 94 percent effective, Memorial Hospital’s chief medical officer hailed the announcement as “great.” On Monday, Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech company Moderna Inc. announced it had received the results of its clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine that is 94.5 percent effective. The vaccine is expected to be manufactured in Portsmouth at Pease.
• The Conway Planning Board has decided to let selectmen be the ones to put an article regulating short-term rentals on the town warrant next April but still wants to review proposed regulations to see how the rentals would be managed by the town. That was the upshot of a unanimous vote taken by the planners at their meeting Nov. 12.
• Howie Chandler, the administrator of Carroll County’s nursing home, announced Monday that a new case of COVID-19 was discovered at Mountain View Community, a 103-bed facility in Ossipee. The National Guard, which has been administering tests during the pandemic, returned to the nursing home on Nov. 12. One staff member tested positive, though no residents did.
• Fryeburg has a new police chief. Aaron Mick of Wilton, Maine, will replace Joshua Potvin, who resigned at the end of July. Mick, who was chief in Dixfield, Maine, will start Dec. 4. Fryeburg Police Lt. Mike McAllister has been serving as acting chief.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
• As of Tuesday, 25 people associated with a “super-spreader” event at Calvary Wolfeboro Church had tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health and Human Services announced.
• Settlers Green has partnered with the Kiwanis Club of Mount Washington Valley for a special campaign on GivingTuesday. On Dec. 1, if you purchase a Settlers Green gift card in any amount, Settlers Green will match it with a donation to Kiwanis.
• Leo Quirk, 64, of Effingham was injured in an early-morning crash on the Spaulding Turnpike last Saturday after he stopped to help another driver.
• Pine Tree School in Center Conway has its first reported cases of COVID-19. And in Tamworth, SAU 13 also has its first confirmed case of the coronavirus after a positive test at K.A. Brett School Nov. 13.
• Conway Selectman Steve Porter was driving in his wife Jacqueline’s 2012 Ford Fusion south on Route 16 last Saturday night when an eight-point buck jumped from the west side of the road just north of the Saco Valley Overlook into the passenger side of the sedan. Porter and the deer were unhurt but the car was totaled.
Thursday, Nov. 19
• The Ossipee Planning Board on Tuesday voted to hire an engineer to study whether Duncan Lake Road can handle a proposed second gravel pit. William Angelini Jr. of Groveland, Mass., is seeking approvals from Effingham to excavate the so-called Angelini Borrow Pit located at the Effingham end of Duncan Lake Road, which runs to Route 16 in Ossipee slightly south of the Route 28 intersection.
• Wearing a mask or face covering in public places is now required in Berlin. The city council Monday night voted 5-3 in favor of a 60-day emergency ordinance. But the city will not impose penalties for noncompliance during the first 30 days. And the council will review the ordinance at its Dec. 14 meeting and decide whether to keep it in place the entire 60 days.
• The state Attorney General’s Office is warning that scams involving con artists pretending to be the children or grandchildren of potential victims are ramping up just in time for the holidays. Conway and Fryeburg, Maine, police have taken reports of such scams being perpetrated in our own area.
• The state Supreme Court ruled in an advisory opinion Tuesday that the House of Representatives can meet in session remotely without violating Part 2, Article 20 of the New Hampshire Constitution, which says members must be “present.” The justices wrote: “As long as the requisite number of representatives is ‘present’ either in person or virtually, meaning that the requisite number is ‘at hand’ and ‘not absent’ Part 2 Article 20 is satisfied.”
• SAU 9 school boards recently granted Superintendent of School Kevin Richard’s request to set aside one day a month to handle school matters while the students do remote learning. The first remote day was this Friday.
Friday, Nov. 20
• Five schools in the Conway School District have now been affected by the coronavirus. On Thursday, Kennett Middle School reported its first positive case of the virus. It brings the number of active cases within the district to four.
• George Cleveland is not retiring — he just says that come Jan. 1, he’s stepping down from a 20-year gig as executive director of the Gibson Center for Senior Services of North Conway. Tapped to serve as interim director was Dr. Marianne Jackson of Madison, a board member and co-chair of the Gibson Center’s Age-Friendly Mt. Washington Valley initiative.
• On Thursday, Gov. Chris Sununu announced a mask mandate to stem the number of COVID-19 cases around the state. The mask mandate went into effect Friday. According to Sununu’s latest executive order, anyone over the age of 5 within the state of New Hampshire shall wear mask or cloth face coverings over their noses and mouths any time they are in public spaces, indoors or outdoors, where they are unable to or do not consistently maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet.
