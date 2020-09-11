Saturday, Sept. 5
• With a busy summer underway despite the coronavirus pandemic, Mount Washington Valley businesses have seen their operations impacted by a lack of workers.
• Sunny skies and temps in the mid to high 70s had local businesses gearing up for a strong Labor Day Weekend. “We’re expecting a big weekend,” said Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce on Friday.
• On Thursday, Pine Tree School Principal Aimee Frechette got her first night off in 175 days from her self-appointed task of reading bedtime stories online each night to her students. However, she had a more than capable fill-in — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen.
• Fryeburg Academy was seto to offer in-person classes starting Tuesday but also to unveil its new World Classroom@FA remote learning option for Raiders. Head of School Erin Mayo said she and her colleagues look forward to providing educational opportunities to Raider Nation around the globe.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
• Local protesters strung a canoe, rainbow flag and Black Lives Matter banner 350 feet in the air in front of Cathedral Ledge in North Conway last Saturday. Quddus Snyder, 41, of Eaton said the League of Voters for Equality (LOVE) and members of the greater Mount Washington climbing community were responsible for the daylong event, dubbed “Climb for Equality.
• Town clerks and moderators declared themselves ready for the New Hampshire State Primary, set for Tuesday. “I’m ready for it to be here and then over,” Cheryl Nealley, town clerk for Bartlett, said.
• A driver from New York crashed an SUV between two trees on Thorn Hill Road on Monday morning and needed to be towed out, according to Police Chief Chris Perley. There were no injuries.
• John Swanson of Ossipee, who was involved in a standoff with police last fall and was shot by state troopers during an exchange of gunfire, may be partially paralyzed for life, his attorney said during a Carroll County Superior Court hearing Friday.
• New positive cases of COVID-19 at the county’s nursing home were detected Friday through National Guard. However, enough people have recovered so that the total number of residents and staff infected was lower than it was previously.
• After six months away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, three-quarters of the students in SAU 9 were set to return to classrooms Tuesday to begin the 2020-21 school year. A quarter of the students have opted to continue with distance learning.
Wednesday, Sept. 9
• State Fish and Game and local rescue personnel spent much of their Saturday on Mount Chocorua, responding to two rescues after people sustained injuries while hiking. One was a 15-year-old girl from Belmont. The other was Niloufar Saharkhiz, 29, of New York, N.Y. Both severely injured their ankles, according to Fish and Game.
• Josh Robinson, president of Carroll County’s payroll vendor, Checkmate, said that he should have done more to help the county’s finance office manage its workload and the finance director says the proposed changes would appreciated.
• Four Conway selectmen stalemated on choosing among three applicants for the departing Tim Westwig’s seat on the Conway Public Library’s Board of Trustees: Kathy Bennett, Dorcas “Penny” Deans and Allen Shapiro,. They will have to make a decision next week when the full board meets.
• The total turnout for Conway polls on Tuesday, state primary day, was a whopping 1,829, almost twice as many as voted in the 2016 midterm elections, according to Town Moderator Deb Fauver. Of those, 1,065 received Democratic ballots, and 766 received Republican ones. A little more than half — 957 — were absentee ballots.
• Students returned to SAU 9 schools with few glitches — except for a lengthy tie-up on Eagles Way as a large number of parents chose to drive their kids to Kennett High School. Principal Kevin Carpenter promised to get that situation straightened out. The elementary and middle schools reported no problems, and many smiling faces behind the masks.
• “With a heavy heart” Howie Chandler, the county’s nursing home administrator, Tuesday announced the first death of a resident, an 88-year-old woman, due to COVID-19 related complications.
Thursday, Sept. 10
• Before going to bed Tuesday night, incumbent Carroll County Commissioner David Babson wondered how badly his Republican challenger Kim Tessari would “spank him” in the primary. On Wednesday, Babson (R-Ossipee) got his answer: by over 400 votes. She will meet Bob Pustell (D-Ossipee) in the general.
• In the Democratic gubernatorial primary, Concord’s Dan Feltes, the state Senate Majority Leader, was declared the winner over Executive Councilor Andru Kolinsky, also of Concord. He will face off against Gov. Chris Sununu in the general election.
• In the Republican primary for U.S. Senate, Corky Messner won a four-way race with 69,132 votes to topping former Brigadier Gen. Don Bolduc, who got 58,071. Meanwhile, Matt Mowers of Bedford won the Republican nomination for Congress in the 1st District. He will go up against incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in November..
• Incumbent Michael Cryans, Democrat from Hanover, and Joe Kenney, Republican from Wakefield, will meet for the fifth time in the race for the Executive Council seat from District 1.
Friday, Sept. 11
• New Hampshire Fish and Game Department on Thursday was looking into a fatal fall at Cathedral Ledge State Park in Bartlett. Local fire units and Mountain Rescue brought his body down from hilly terrain. No other information was released.
• This year’s low rainfall and moderate to extreme drought conditions for much of New Hampshire has impacted some of this year’s apple crop, resulting in smaller apples, but growers say the taste is sweet.
• Francis the little potbellied pig who rode out Tropical Storm Isaias hunkering in the woods of Ossipee has found a forever home with the Gilroy family in Thornton, where he reportedly likes to relax in a pool.
• Tuesday’s New Hampshire state primary, seen as a dress rehearsal for November’s presidential election, saw a record turnout, both in the terms of absentee ballots turned in and overall ballots cast.Bill Gardner, the longest-serving Secretary of State in the nation, at 44 years and counting, said in the last state primary election during a presidential election year, only 9,270 absentee ballots were cast (roughly 5 percent of the 190,749 total ballot ).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.