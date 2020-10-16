Saturday, Oct. 10
• New Hampshire in August recorded the highest real estate sales month in the state’s history, with a median selling price of $349,450, fueled by low interest rates, the COVID-19 pandemic and an increasing ability to work from home. Carroll is part of the boom, up 13.2 percent year over year.
• Fryeburg Academy held its first sports events of the season on Friday after Maine Gov. Janet Mills’ office and the Maine CDC announced that Oxford County had returned to the lowest risk for the spread of COVID-19. Meanwhile, Kennett High School, postponed two soccer games after someone at the school tested positive for the coronavirus.
• The state Attorney General’s Office said two state troopers’ use of force was “legally justified” and did not violate the civil rights of Jean Ronald Saint Preux, who is Black, when they arrested him during a traffic stop in Albany on May 20.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
• U.S. Senate candidates, incumbent Jeanne Shaheen (D-Madbury) and challenger Bryant “Corky” Messner (R-Wolfeboro), met for a televised debate at the studios of Valley Vision-Channel 3 in North Conway on Oct. 8. A similar debate is planned on Oct. 22 at 1 p.m. between incumbent U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-1st District) of Manchester and Republican challenger Matt Mowers of Bedford.
• Retired ski industry icon, former Attitash CEO, U.S. Ski Hall of Fame member and community leader Phil Gravink died at age 85 on Oct. 9.
• Venkata Damaraju, 33, of Atlanta fell while climbing at Cathedral Ledge on Oct. 10, sustaining multiple injuries.
• Over 75 cars, trucks and motorcycles decked out with Trump flags and signs drove through the Mount Washington Valley on Monday, honking their horns in support of President Donald Trump.
Wednesday, Oct. 14
• Following the report of a positive COVID-19 case at Kennett High School on Oct. 8, Superintendent Kevin Richard said Monday that about 10 students and staff will have to quarantine.
• A group of Kennett High School students successfully delivered a bagel sandwich to the school by drone from Big Dave’s Bagels about a mile from the school.
• Two candidates seeking one Carroll County Commissioner seat for District 2, Kimberly Tessari (R-Ossipee) and Bob Pustell (D-Ossipee), described their accomplishments and hopes for the county in essays.
• Firefighters successfully extinguished a fire that broke out in a closet the First Congregational Church of Ossipee on Oct. 8. The fire was caused by a central vacuum system unit, leading to about $3,000 in damage. No one was injured.
• Valley businesses reported thriving fall foliage season, noting that while there are few international visitors, there are more visitors from New England, many of them younger and seeking outdoor recreation.
Thursday, Oct. 15
• Frustrated by what they call a lack of respect for private property and disregard for the natural beauty of the mountain, property owners Judy Holmes and Jim Progin say they’ve closed the defunct former Tyrol Ski Area in Jackson to outside use.
• Candidates for national, state and county offices took part in a five-minute forum hosted by the Gibson Center for Senior Services via Zoom. To view the entire forum, go to tinyurl.com/y6tkyz3r.
• On Wednesday, state leaders helped officially launched the Granite Outdoor Alliance, a new non-profit that looks to leverage the outdoor industry.
• N.H. House candidates for District 7 (floterial), Chris McAleer (D-Jackson) and Norman Tregenza (R-Bartlett), answered questions posed by the League of Women Voters regarding their positions on topics from clean energy to gun ownership rights.
• Conway Village fire chief and short-term rental committee, Steve Solomon said the committee is only a few meetings away from completing its work, but said regulating the rentals could be a thorny issue for the town, because a zoning amendment is needed to allow them in residential areas and if it does not pass, the town would have to shut down many short-term rentals that are currently operating in those areas.
• USA Today/10 Best is running its annual Readers’ Choice Award polls for the Best Ski Town Award and the Best XC Ski Resort Award and North Conway and Jackson Ski Touring are on the list. To vote for North Conway as the best ski town, go to tinyurl.com/y5fq8cqc. To vote for Jackson Ski Touring Foundation, go to tinyurl.com/y2vublgp.
• Candidates for Carroll County Commissioner, District 3, Chip Albee (D-Tuftonboro) and Matthew Plache (R-Wolfeboro) described their accomplishments and hopes for the county in essays.
Friday, Oct. 16
• Construction of the Main Street Project in Conway Village could begin on Election Day, Nov. 3. Town Moderator Deb Fauver said she is concerned about traffic affecting voting and hoped work can be put off until Nov. 4.
• A 54-unit, 13-building housing development proposed by River Run Co. and located near the Nereledge Inn on River Road in North Conway got a preliminary approval from the Conway Planning Board.
• District 1 Executive Council candidates Mike Cryans (D-Hanover) and Joe Kenney (R-Wakefield) stumped remotely during the Gibson Center’s five-minute forum, which was streamed over Zoom.
• The New Hampshire Department of Transportation’s demolition of and slide-in replacement for the Bearcamp River Bridge in Ossipee began Friday and is expected to run until Tuesday, Oct. 20.
• Carroll County Republican Chairman Frank McCarthy says vandals covered windows to the local GOP headquarters in Conway Marketplace, at 50 White Mountain Highway in Conway Village, with a goopy substance that has proved difficult to remove
