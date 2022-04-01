Saturday, March 26
• Solar power has increased its presence in the Mount Washington Valley in recent years as the cost of installing photovoltaic systems has dropped and the costs of electricity, oil and gas continue to rise.
• A fire destroyed a home and displaced a family at 27 Jack Rabbit Run in Fryeburg, Maine, on March 24.
• Conway selectmen approved a request from the Conway and North Conway fire departments and Conway police to use $139,040 in American Rescue Plan Act money to add a third radio repeater on Mount Cranmore to the existing system.
• Conway Elementary School students and staff held their first indoor assembly in two years on March 22 to hear author Eric Pinder of Berlin speak.
• Phyllis Sherman of Center Conway was recognized for her years of service on the zoning board of adjustment
• There was a record turnout for Kennett High freshman transition night March 16, as eighth-graders and their parents visited the school to learned about clubs and activities and what to expect next year.
Tuesday, March 29
• Authorities identified the victim of the drowning Berry Pond in Moultonborough on March 13 as John “Jack” Otis Cook, age 70.
• Incumbent Selectman Carl Thibodeau and his challenger, Joe Mosca faced off at a town hall March 17 at the North Conway Community Center, talking about issues like short-term rentals and town hiring.
• Under a N.H. House redistricting plan signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu, Brookfield and Eaton will be sharing representatives, and Floterial 7, presently in the northern half of the county, is disappearing. But Floterial 8 in the southern part of the county is expanding northward and getting two representatives instead of one.
• Coos Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein denied bail for Messiah McMaster, 37, of Berlin, who is charged with setting fire to his neighbor’s house last month.
Wednesday, March 30
• U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) said it’s not too late for voters to tell state lawmakers about how they feel about the proposed redrawing of New Hampshire’s congressional districts, which radically change the maps for state’s two districts.
• Thieves stole two catalytic converters and attempted to take a third from SAU 9’s handicapped-accessible school buses.
• John H. Fuller Elementary School counselor Alison Memoli received the New Hampshire School Counselor of the Year award.
• A House Municipal and County Government committee hearing on a bill to prevent towns from banning short-term rentals is set for 11:30 a.m., April 7, in the legislative office building in Concord.
• The Conway Planning Board conditionally approved plans to redevelop the former Friendly’s property at 3465 White Mountain Highway, as well as plans to build a new TD Bank at the corner of Eastman Road and White Mountain Highway, both in North Conway.
Thursday, March 31
• The return of overnight field trips for Kennett High students was approved by the Conway School Board on Monday. The first trip will be the one that the KHS Key Club is taking to a District Key Club Convention in Springfield, Mass., on April 9-10.
• Theo Castonguay, 17, of Jackson took first place in the pursuit race at the U.S. Biathlon Nationals in the Youth Men’s division last weekend.
• Students in Kennett High’s Intro to Criminal Justice class visited Conway’s District Court, where they sat in on a criminal arraignment/bail hearing, took a tour of the police station and saw a demonstration the police chief gave with K-9 Summit.
• An online auction of two Skimobile cars donated by Margaret and Sut Marshall of Friends of Conway Rec raised $20,000 to go toward Conway Recreation Department’s summer camp scholarships.
• A circuit judge Wednesday ordered Nathan Lane, 20, of Brownfield, Maine, who is facing charges of domestic violence assault and disobeying an officer , held without bail pending another hearing with his court-appointed counsel.
• As Memorial Hospital transitioned its vaccine operations to its primary care offices, hospital officials said this is a new phase in the two-year pandemic, not the end, and COVID-19 remains a threat.
Friday, March 1
• Brooke Barron, 21, of Conway suffered life-threatening injuries when the pickup truck she was riding in crashed into the Conway Public Library. Harold C. Hill Jr., 31, of Harrison, Maine, who was driving the truck faces a felony charge of aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Voters at the North Conway Water Precinct’s annual meeting on Wednesday approved $23.5 million in funding for long-term projects, with much of the money expected to come from federal sources.
• Members of the Mt. Washington Commission continued their review of the master plan for the state park on the summit of Mount Washington. The last approved master plan dates back to 1971.
• Five Kennett High students qualified to compete in Educators Rising National Championships in Washington, D.C. in June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.