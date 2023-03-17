Saturday, March 11
• While there was a sharp decline in weddings in 2020 to the pandemic, weddings in 2021 and 22 were strong and 2024 is projected to be back to pre-pandemic numbers. Local businesses that support the wedding industry with venues, lodging, flowers, dresses and other items, report a return to brisk business.
• House Bill 591, co-sponsored by Republican Wolfeboro state Rep. Katy Peternel to ban abortion after a heartbeat is detected, did not pass through the House Judiciary Committee on March 8.
• Conditions were looking favorable for the Mount Washington Avalanche Center Foundation’s Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon, set for today at Great Glen Trails and Mount Washington.
• The Red Parka Challenge Cup dual giant slalom ski race was set to take place at Attitash Mountain Resort on Friday.
• Granite Backcountry Alliance will host its seventh annual Wild Corn Backcountry Shindig celebrating uphill skiing Friday, March 31-Sunday, April 2, at King Pine Ski Area in East Madison.
• Four candidates were seeking two seats on the Freedom Planning Board: Incumbents Barbara McCracken and Paul Olzerowicz were being challenged by Melanie Glavin and Robert Rafferty for two three-year seats on the planning board. Voting was set for March 14.
Tuesday, March 14
• Conway Fire District, Hart’s Location, Eaton, Tamworth, Effingham, Wakefield, Moultonborough and Conway Village Fire District were among 77 precincts in New Hampshire that rescheduled their annual meetings due to Winter Storm Sage.
• Another abutter, Julie Bufford, filed an objection to a proposed casino in a shopping center in Conway Village that was set to go before the zoning board of adjustment on March 15. Bufford questioned whether ‘charitable gaming’ is allowed in town without being approved by the citizens.
• A bill to allow towns to charge hotel guests up to $2 per night died in the state Senate.
• Team Eastern Mountain Sports, comprised of Tim Simoneau, Trevor Tasker, Jay Baldassare, Bond MacGillivray and Adam Blais, won the New England Ski Museum’s 26th Hannes Schneider Meister Cup at Cranmore Mountain Resort on March 11, with a combined time of 2:26.90. Fastest male racer was Kamden Burke in 27 seconds, 1/99th of a second while 2010-14 Olympian Leanne Smith was the fastest female in 29.21.
Wednesday, March 15
• Freedom voters passed 41 out of 43 articles at town meeting. Articles 41, pertaining to accepting Friedman Road, and 42 about paving a portion of North Broad Bay Road failed for lack of having a specific dollar amount.
• Conway School Board heard from school administrators that the Conway School District has a high transient student population that causes ripple effects both for families and students.
• Rebecca Mulkern, who sought to appeal the town’s decision to give a casino project in Shurfine Plaza a permit before it went through the full permitting process, said she would like to postpone the hearing of her appeal until April as the planning board is scheduled to meet on the project March 23.
• The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will be repairing damage to the Saco Covered Bridge in Conway from a tractor-trailer that crossed the bridge on Feb. 17 although it was over height and weight limits. DOT will also perform routine maintenance work on the bridge.
• U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.)toured Mountain Top Music Center in Conway Village on March 10 to highlight federal funding delivered last year to the organization through the Northern Border Regional Commission.
• Bruce and Pat Thurston of Lovell, announced the sale of their automotive shop, Thurston’s Garage, in Lovell.
Thursday, March 16
• In voting in Ossipee, R. Christopher Templeton was elected selectman, defeating incumbent Jonathan Smith by a tally of 157-117. Brian Ames and Ash Fischbein won seats on the planning board and Linda Hatfield and DorisAnn Allenson were elected library trustees. Ossipee voters also passed all 25 planning/zoning-related articles.
• In Bartlett elections, Ron Munro beat former County Attorney Tom Dewhurst 154-74. In the town’s other contested race, challenger Lauri Roode defeated incumbent Bryan Morin 145-89 for a three-year trustee of trust funds seat.
• In Freedom, four people vied for two three-year seats on the planning board with incumbent Barbara McCracken and Melanie Glavin winning terms over incumbent Paul Olzerowicz and Robert Rafferty. All 11 planning board amendments were approved by a wide margin.
• In Madison, Adam Price won a seat on the board of selectmen, defeating Lucas Jesseman by a vote of 164-133.
• Wolfeboro voters overwhelmingly passed a warrant article from former Democratic state representative candidate Bobbi Boudman to prevent the town from spending money on banning books.
• Conway dodged a bullet when it came to Tuesday’s late winter Nor’easter, unlike southwestern parts of the state, which received up to 35 inches of snow and sustained power outages. Conway received 7 inches of snow. Hillsborough, Sullivan and Cheshire counties were hardest hit in New Hampshire with heavy wet snow and high wind.
• A bill to have the state put a traffic light instead of a roundabout at East Conway Road and Eastman Road (Route 302), proposed by Rep. Tom Buco (D-Conway) was killed by the House Public Works and Highways Committee on Wednesday.
• Carroll County commissioners passed an updated public comment policy, which says at the chair’s discretion there will be a 15-minute public comment period at the beginning of each meeting.
Friday, March 17
• Voters at the annual Albany School Meeting unanimously approved a non-binding article that allows the school board to notify the Conway School District of its intent to terminate the K-6 tuition agreement and seek a better deal with the town or possibly send the students elsewhere.
• Discussions about a casino at the former Shurfine store and murals/signs at Settlers Green scheduled to be discussed Wednesday were postponed by the zoning board of adjustment to April 19.
• Brandon R. Mitchell, 21, of Jackson, being held in the county jail, pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder and falsifying physical evidence in connection with the shooting death of Esmae Doucette, 23, in Jackson, on Nov. 30, 2022 at the Dana Place Apartments. Doucette died Dec. 2.
• U.S. Rep Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) toured the Aligned Capital Solar Array on the Morrill Tree Farm property at 1393 East Main St. in Center Conway as part of a tour of USDA projects in Carroll County.
• Spectators will be able to watch segments of the Tuckerman Inferno Pentathlon via livestream from a Mount Washington Observatory Webcam.
