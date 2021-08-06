Saturday, July 31
• The Madison Historical Society’s summer exhibit theme is “Our Town,” a celebration of Madison’s Old Home Week over the years through photographs, artifacts, items of clothing and other interesting items. The museum is open Tuesdays from 2-4 p.m., but during Old Home Week, it opens daily beginning on Monday and running through Friday.
• The Aug. 18, 1967, production of "Our Town Madison" covered 200 years of the town's history, from 1750-1950 and starred direct descendants of the characters in the "saga": Bud Bickford, Harold Colcord, Ken Lane, Richard Hocking, Freddie Shackford and Cliff Ward Jr. and Sr. Later productions were also put on in 1968 and '70. A nod to Thornton Wilder's 1938 play, "Our Town," the 1967 production "Our Town Madison" was dreamed up by the late Ralph Acker and was written and produced by his fellow Madison residents.
• The Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment on July 21 heard a proposal for a kennel at the former Town & Country property in East Conway. Robin Crocker of Green Hill Road in East Conway is purchasing the property located off East Conway Road in the residential/agriculture zoned district from Sally Marr,
• The Conway ZBA unanimously approved a variance to GREP WMH II, the new owners of the former Friendly’s Restaurant, to allow an interactive menu-board with speakers, drive-through window and associated uses.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
• Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes has said that while the town waits for the courts to sort out issues pertaining to zoning and short-term rentals, all town codes are still being enforced. In fact, the town recently told a short-term rental operator it wants to inspect her property for safety issues.
• Mountain Top Music Center’s instruments stored in the basement of the school in the Bolduc Block of Conway Village suffered water damage after a water pipe’s temporary coupling cracked during the Route 16 Main Street reconstruction and water main project n July 27.
• Fryeburg selectmen will ask voters in November whether they want to formally legalize restaurant liquor sales on Sundays. Also on the ballot is a proposal to boost police officers' retirement packages.
• The Way Station, a day resource center for the area’s homeless population located in North Conway, plans to use a $10,000 grant from the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation to study emergency housing options
• The Kennett High was the lone high school baseball team in New Hampshire to receive the American Baseball Coaches Association's Team Academic Excellence Award, which goes to high school and college programs coached by ABCA members that post a cumulative Grade Point Average over 3.0 on a 4.0 scale for the current academic year.
• The annual Bucks for Bernie’s Kids 12-hour trail race, held Saturday in North Conway’s Whitaker Woods, saw runners tally 1,527 total miles while raising roughly $3,000 to support the Kennett High track and cross-country running teams.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
• The SAU 9 Re-Entry Committee met for the time via Zoom on July 29 to begin crafting a safe return to schools this fall. While no decisions were made on mask wearing for the 2021-22 school year, local pediatricians say they hope science will be a leading factor in all decisions.
• The Fire Station Committee has concluded that Jackson needs a new fire station. In 2020, the town voted to spend up to $25,000 to study replacing the 1950-built station.
• Groundbreaking for the Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park is slated to take place in June of 2023, organizers say. The Kevin Peare Memorial Skate Park Committee has been raising money to build the skate park in the Mount Washington Valley for nearly four years. The park will be dedicated to the memory of Kevin Peare, a Conway native who died in 2017 at the age of 31.
• Retired Great Glen general manager Howie Weymss was among those honored at Ski New Hampshire's annual meeting July 7 at King Pine Ski Area & Purity Spring Resort, along with Gov. Chris Sununu and a host of other individuals who have helped the New Hampshire ski industry achieve national acclaim.
Thursday, Aug. 5
• The Bartlett School Board voted 3-2 against making masks optional at Josiah Bartlett Elementary School when school resumes on Sept. 2, following a litany of comments from parents both for and against a mask requirement on Tuesday.
• Conway selectmen agreed Tuesday to have two pickleball courts constructed near the former Conway Community Building site in Center Conway. The town hopes to use American Rescue Plan funds to offset the cost of building the courts but acknowledged that the project may not qualify.
• In response to the Centers for Disease Control's new order issued Tuesday temporarily halting evictions in counties with heightened levels of community transmission of COVID-19, the New Hampshire Circuit Court has paused eviction proceedings for tenants covered by the moratorium who reside in such counties as Hillsborough, Rockingham and Strafford.
• The town's parking program, which was bleeding cash for a time, is now becoming profitable, Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes told selectmen Tuesday. Paid parking is in now effect daily at popular canoe put-in spots in town, including First Bridge in North Conway, Davis Park in Conway and the Smith-Eastman Landing on Meeting House Road behind the Conway Police Station.
• William Day, 18, of New Durham was recently indicted in Carroll County Superior Court for allegedly threatening another teen with a knife at Kingswood Regional High School on graduation day June 9. A grand jury handed up the indictment for criminal threatening with a deadly weapon against Day on July 16.
• Ham Ice Arena in Conway Village reopened for public skating and three-on-three hockey camps following its annual late spring hiatus.
• The White Mountain Community Health Center is inviting the community to celebrate its 20th anniversary and learn more about the organization at an open house and party scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 4-6 p.m. at the center, located at at 298 White Mountain Highway (Route 16), just north of Conway Village.
Friday, Aug. 6
• It’s hard to draft short-term regulations without a planner says Selectman Steve Porter as Conway has yet to produce a town-sponsored short-term rental warrant article. Officials say an article may not be crafted until 2023. The town filed a petition for a declaratory judgment asking Carroll County Superior Court to decide the legality of STRs in Conway and has sued the class of short-term renters, whose number stands at about 500.
• Hurricane Mountain Road residents are saying their road is being clogged with hikers’ parked cars now that Bartlett has posted its portion of the road as “No Parking.” Residents say people are parking wherever they can and sometimes are off the pavement.
• With the start of school less than a month away, officials are continuing to hire staff within the Conway School District. One area where the district has a void is custodians. Superintendent Kevin Richard is looking to fill five positions.
• Sponsored by the Conway Public Library in partnership with the MWV School to Career Summer Camps and Project SUCCEED, STEM Mars Exploration campers do everything from designing their own rockets and creating their own vision of what sustainable life on Mars might look like. The final week of three weeklong camps begins on Monday.
