Saturday, Jan. 8
• The Sun reflected on some of those who died in 2021 who made a community impact during their lives in the Mount Washington Valley in its annual passages edition.
• The House voted largely down party lines to approve redrawing three of the state’s political boundaries along plans developed by the Republican majority during its opening session on Jan. 5. The plan changes the political landscape in the two congressional districts by about 25 percent, including moving the Mount Washington Valley from the 1st to the 2nd Congressional District.
• The Androscoggin Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the Jericho ATV Festival in Berlin will take place in August after a two-year hiatus.
Tuesday, Jan. 11
• A triple chair fell near the base of Wildcat Mountain’s Snowcat lift on Jan. 8, sending a 22-year-old male snowboarder to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin.
• Two state representatives who attended House sessions on Jan. 5 and 6 have tested positive for COVID-19. The House communications office notified House members Sunday about the positive tests but did not release the information to the public or name the two members.
• Conway and Madison police officers last week offered their opinions to county commissioners about Tamworth possibly doing away with its own police department and having a regional department take over.
• The Freedom Planning Board on Jan. 6 voted to modify its proposed short-term rental ordinance to allow renting for up to 90 days a year rather than 45 as members have been discussing previously.
• Two local teams, WTF and the Wild Women, won their respective divisions at the annual Dave Dore Winter Classic hockey tournament at the Ham Ice Arena on Sunday. Between entry fees and raffle proceeds, the tournament raised $1,155 for the Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation.
Wednesday, Jan. 12
• Walden Solar co-fouder Jack Kenworthy is appealing to Lovell, Maine, voters with a new website to support his proposal to vuild a 180-acre solar array off Shave Hill Road.
• SAU 9 is following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation to shorten the time from 10 to five days that people who have COVID-19 but are asymptomatic need to isolate. That protocol was put into place last weekend. It comes at a time when positive cases in local schools are at an all-time time.
• Brian Fitzgerald, Mount Washington Observatory’s director of science and education, said Tuesday a record cold temperature was recorded atop the mountain at -31 degrees F., breaking the old mark of -29 set Jan. 11, 2020.
• Attitash Mountain Resort General Manager Greg Gavrilets is stepping down, effective Jan. 17. According to Vail Resorts, the corporate owner of Attitash, Deirdre Riley will assume interim day-to-day leadership at the resort.
Thursday, Jan. 13
• The Conway Planning Board was scheduled to hold its continued review of the scaled-back Viewpoint North Conway LLC Intervale hotel proposal at the Marshall Gym at the Conway Recreation Center on Thursday night.
• A petition signed by more than half the student body at Kennett High School was submitted to the Conway School Board on Monday asking that student spectators be allowed to attend home basketball and hockey games. Spectatorship had been limited to just immediate family members of the student-athletes.
• County commissioners postponed a public hearing on the Bluebird Project until Jan. 27. The Bluebird Project — a for-profit LLC — is headed by veterinarian Eliza Grant and Kit Hickey, an MIT lecturer on entrepreneurship, both Conway residents.
• The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust announced earlier this month that its executive director of 10 years, William Abbott of Conway, will be moving on to work with another non-profit — the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation — in February.
• While hospitals throughout the MaineHealth system continue to see a rise in cases of COVID-19 among employees as well as patients, Memorial Hospital officials said this week the hospital is continuing to meet the challenge of providing staff to care for its patients.
Friday, Jan. 14
• Conway selectmen gave general conditional support to a consultant to apply for two grants for a proposed wood chip-powered biomass plant to supply the energy needs of the planned Ridgeline Retirement Community and mixed commercial development project in Redstone on Tuesday.
• Due to two first-floor employees testing positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, Conway Town Hall will remain closed to the public through next Tuesday morning, Town Manager Tom Holmes announced on Thursday afternoon.
• Representatives of MWV Supports Recovery updated selectmen Tuesday on plans to expand services at their site at 1620 East Main St. in Center Conway to include transitional housing.
• A few citizens believe the Conway School District is going too far with its COVID-10 guidelines and made their feelings known to the Conway School Board during public comments via Zoom on Monday.
• Elizabeth Bouchard, Kennett High student body president, and the student representative to the Conway School Board, was surprised to learn she now has her own name tag. “This is pretty sick,” she said.
