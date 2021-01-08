Saturday, Jan. 2
• The Sun looked back at the top stories of 2020, including a number dominated by the COVID-19 pandemic. The top stories included how COVID affected the economy, Fryeburg Fair, Memorial Hospital and recreation, as well as the schools. Other notable stories included elections, Black Lives Matter protests, changes in public buildings and a spate of retirements.
• Snowmakers and groomers worked hard all week to reclaim terrain lost to recent rains and get trail totals back up for vacation week.
• New Hampshire State Police Trooper First Class Clinton Trussell retired after serving at Troop E in Tamworth since he joined State Police in 2002.
Tuesday, Jan. 5
• The planned cooperative girls high school hockey team, which was to include Kennett High School along with Berlin-Gorham was dissolved for the season due to safety concerns from the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Conway Scenic Railroad held its “Winter Steam” excursion from North Conway to Sawyer’s River and back, providing photo opportunities for rail fans.
• The start of Cranmore Mountain Meisters’ 50th anniversary season was pushed back a week to Jan. 13 to allow snowmaking crews to add to the snow cover of the race course on the Alley.
• Tamworth became the first municipality in the state to qualify as a New Hampshire Economic Revitalization Zone. The program allows businesses in the town to qualify for business tax credits for projects that improve infrastructure and create jobs.
• Attendance for the town’s New Year’s Eve fireworks topped 100 people, but no incidents were reported and most appeared to be wearing face masks and/or maintaining safe social distancing.
Wednesday, Jan. 6
• The New Hampshire House of Representatives prepared to open its 2021 session in a parking lot at the University of New Hampshire. Rep. Tom Buco (D-Conway) said he would not attend due to health concerns.
• The Carroll County commissioners voted to fine several towns, including Conway, Bartlett and Hart’s Location, for sending their tax revenue late to the county.
• The new town hall in Conway Village is expected to be completed by mid-February, with the bid to renovate the former Bank of New Hampshire building in Conway Village going to L.A. Drew of Intervale.
• Schools in SAU 9 came back from Christmas break on Jan. 4 with face-to-face instruction, but over the break Kennett Middle School reported four positive cases of COVID-19, Kennett High School reported two and Josiah Bartlett Elementary School reported one.
• Mount Washington Valley businesses faced a decrease in travelers and weather challenges with creative new protocols to promote safety while allowing outdoor recreation, dining, shopping and family fun over vacation week.
• Behrens Investment Group became the new owner of Gorham Paper and Tissue and pledged to invest in what will be known as the White Mountain Paper Co.
Thursday, Jan. 7
• The new Fryeburg, Maine, police chief, Aaron Mick of Wilton, Maine, was reported to not actually a certified officer. Mick, the former police chief of Dixfield, Maine, did not complete his certification when the town voted to disband its police force.
• Members of the New Hampshire delegation tweeted that they were safe as news video showed chaos at the U.S. Capitol as a mob wearing Trump paraphernalia pushed past police, breached security and got inside the building Wednesday afternoon.
• Nicole Hanna, 27, who grew up in Wolfeboro and moved to Stony Point, N.Y., was scheduled to appear on the FOX reality series “Hell’s Kitchen” when the new season premiered Thursday.
• The New Hampshire Senate and House opened the 2021 legislative session Wednesday. The Senate, meeting remotely, finished its work in an hour. The House met at UNH for a drive-in session, and the start was delayed for more than an hour by a traffic jam as representatives arrived. Democrats proposed a rule to allow the House to meet and vote remotely but the rule was voted down.
• Gov. Chris Sununu announced he would nominate Attorney General Gordon MacDonald to serve as the next chief justice of the New Hampshire Supreme Court.
• County officials elected in November, including new commissioners Kimberly Tessari and Matthew Plache, were sworn into office over Zoom.
Friday, Jan. 8
• U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas (D-Manchester) called for the removal from office of President Donald Trump, who he said is responsible for inciting the riot in which his supporters stormed the Capitol building.
• Winter sports will go on at Kennett High School, but officials there are limiting access to ice hockey and basketball games to two family members for each student-athlete. The games will be live-streamed for free on Kennett’s YouTube channel.
• Several Mount Washington Valley residents traveled to Washington, D.C., to demonstrate their support for President Donald Trump.
• Conway Police Chief Chris Mattei and Lt. Suzanne Kelley-Scott spoke with Conway selectmen about the need for body and cruiser cameras, which would cost about $230,000.
