Saturday, Feb. 20
• The Mount Washington Observatory’s Peter Crane looked back on the first winter scientific expedition on Mount Washington.
• The Mount Washington Valley had good conditions for vacation week skiing, with most trails open at the area’s alpine and cross-country ski areas.
• Conway Municipal Budget Committee chair Jim LeFebvre said he does not support the Conway School Board’s proposed operating budget for the 2021-22 school year, favoring instead the default budget which is $238,000 less.
• Sarah Verney Frechette resigned from the Conway Municipal Budget Committee, and her position will be open for town elections scheduled for April 13.
• Dale Anderson, technology coordinator for the Conway School District, along with a team of technicians from SAU 9, worked to rewire the technology network at the Josiah Bartlett Elementary School over the Christmas holiday recess.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
• Phil Bryce, director of the state Division Parks and Recreation, told members of the Mount Washington Commission that Natural and Cultural Resources Commissioner Sarah Stewart would not to present a proposal to charge admission to Sherman Adams Building on the summit of Mount Washington to the Legislature this year.
• Coos County Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein ruled that Britany Barron be kept her in jail pending trial for destroying evidence in the death of Jonathan Amerault.
• Local Realtor Steven Steiner was named chairman of the Mount Washington Valley Republicans .
• Kennett High School students questioned U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas on a variety of topics, including COVID-19, gun bills and the minimum wage, during a recent Zoom meeting.
• Mount Washington Valley police departments said they were seeing an uptick in telephone scams with many of the scammers pretending to be the IRS.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
• After Gov. Chris Sununu announced a partnership with Walgreens, pharmacies, including some in Carroll and Coos counties, started vaccinating Granite Staters in Phase 1B who could not previously get an appointment before April or May.
• The filing period opened for town and school offices in Conway. It runs until Friday, March 5 at 5 p.m. Voting is April 13.
• The annual Conway School District meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 3, at 7 p.m. at Kennett High School. All attendees will be screened for COVID-19 and will have their temperatures checked.
• A woman was seriously injured when she lost control of her snowmobile and ended up in the Swift River during a guided tour in Albany on Sunday.
• Conway Planning Board member Earl Sires IV confirmed Tuesday that he had submitted his resignation from the board. His seat will be open for town elections.
• School Superintendent Kevin Richard reviewed the latest CDC plan for reopening schools and said SAU 9 schools were already doing much of what the CDC recommends.
• Hotel industry Realtor Earle Wasson gave his opinions on the four-story Viewpoint Hotel project being proposed in Intervale and the state of the hotel industry New Hampshire today.
• U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan got a firsthand look at examples of economic activity in Laconia in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic during a tour of the city.
• The state denied InDepthNH.org’s right-to-know request relative to how many state legislators and staffers contracted COVID-19 after House Speaker Dick Hinch died from the virus two weeks earlier.
Thursday, Feb. 25
• Incumbent Conway selectmen John Colbath and Steve Porter both said they will seek a third three-year term on the board of selectmen.
• Ten people filed for 12 of the 20 town and six school positions opening up in Conway on the first day of the filing period for elections. Among them, attorney Chris Meier filed to run for the open seat as town moderator after incumbent Deborah Fauver announced she would not seek re-election.
• A 63-year-old Brookline, Mass., man was rescued on Mount Washington on Feb. 20 after taking a wrong turn off Lion Head Trail and falling down Right Gully.
Friday, Feb. 26
• Conway selectmen discussed a proposal by a local company, the Tarberry Co., to lease space inside the Shops at Norcross Place to the town for public bathrooms in North Conway Village.
• Short-term rentals, a proposed noise ordinance and public restrooms were among the topics to be discussed at the upcoming Conway town deliberative session, starting at 7 p.m., March 1, at Kennett High School’s Peter Ames Gym.
• Town officials said they hope that municipal departments remaining in the old Town Hall in Center Conway can be moved to the new Conway Village town hall in mid-March.
• Incumbents Randy Davison, Steve Hartmann and Steve Porter, and former budgeteer William Marvel signed up to run for Conway town and school district offices on Thursday.
• Conway police said a driver’s windshield was smashed on Sunday by ice flying off the roof of a box truck, and reminded drivers they are required by law to clear snow and ice off their cars before getting behind the wheel.
