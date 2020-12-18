Saturday, Dec. 12
• World Fellowship Center in Albany will be celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2021, and former longtime director the Rev. Christoph Schmauch looked back on the history of the center and its relevance today.
• Rep. Bill Marsh (R-Brookfield) blamed fellow Republicans for creating an atmosphere of “toxic peer pressure” that led to the Speaker of the House Dick Hinch’s death from COVID-19.
• Cold temperatures made for good snowmaking weather in the Mount Washington Valley, and some places received at least a foot of snow over the week, allowing many ski resorts to open.
Tuesday, Dec. 15
• The Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School learned that the Joint Legislative Fiscal Committee had accepted the first $10.1 million of a $46 million federal grant to expand public charter schools in New Hampshire. The Conway school, which opened in September, expects to receive at least $375,000 earmarked for startup costs.
• Fryeburg Academy went to remote learning for the week after a student tested positive for COVID-19. The school closed for holiday break on Friday, and classes are set to resume in person Jan. 4.
• The Mt. Washington Advisory Commission discussed charging an admission fee for visitors entering the Sherman Adams Building located at the summit of Mount Washington.
• Conway Planning Board members expressed support for the package presented on proposed short-term rental regulations by Town Planning Director Tom Irving. Selectmen were to continue discussing the regulations on Tuesday and the package is expected to be put before voters in the spring.
• Building Resilience MWV held a Facebook live discussion about how to navigate life in the Mount Washington Valley in the wake of COVID-19, with panelists including Dr. Rich Laracy, a pediatrician at the Saco River Medical Group; Dr. Wenda Saunders, pediatrician at Memorial Hospital; Dr. Will Owen, manager of emergency management at Memorial Hospital; and Pam Stimpson, special services director for SAU 9.
• Sean Doherty of Center Conway, a member of the United States biathlon team, had two individual top 45 finishes and helped the U.S. to a 15th place finish in Sunday’s relay during the World Cup in Austria.
• Gov. Chris Sununu spoke out against Dawn Johnson, the newly elected Laconia state representative who created a firestorm when she shared an article from a notorious neo-Nazi website.
Wednesday, Dec. 16
• The Conway School Board voted unanimously to begin winter sports seasons at Kennett High School and Kennett Middle Monday night. Practice started after school Tuesday for the Eagles.
• The outbreak of COVID-19 cases at Green Mountain Treatment Center, a drug rehab facility in Effingham, grew to 23 residents and 26 staff members. A whistleblower told the Sun that clients who tested positive for the coronavirus have been staying in a hotel in North Conway, Forest Glen, owned by Green Mountain.
• Developer Rob Barsamian, who seeks to bring a Market Basket supermarket to North Conway, said he is hoping the state Supreme Court will rule on the North Conway Grand Hotel’s latest appeal of a lower court decision and suggested that if that happens, ground could be broken this spring and possibly sooner.
• House Speaker Pro Tem Kimberly Rice (R-Hudson) announced on social media that she had COVID-19 on Saturday as two special virus testing events for legislators, staff and families were held in the wake of House Speaker Dick Hinch’s death.
• Longtime Christmas Loft manager Darlene Barrett of Conway announced she will be retiring at the end of the year.
• STAY MWV was offered an anonymous $10,000 matching grant for its program to help pay off student loan debt for young local residents.
• Flatbread Company has been retrofitting its restaurants’ HVAC systems with whole air purification systems.
Thursday, Dec. 17
• Superintendent Kevin Richard presented the Conway School Board with a new 2021-22 operating budget that was about $1 million lower than the one that was presented in November.
• Conway Public Works Director Paul DegliAngeli told selectmen the highway garage needs to be expanded and asked the board to put a warrant article for funding the work before voters next April.
• Conway town and school officials discussed options for where and how to hold deliberative sessions in March and subsequent town voting in April.
• Fryeburg, Maine, selectmen discussed reconstituing several committees, filling vacancies on committees for trails, parks, economic development and conservation.
Friday, Dec. 18
• Memorial Hospital in North Conway began vaccinating employees for COVID-19 on Thursday.
• North Conway got more than the 8 inches of snow (and parts of New Hampshire received as much as 3 feet) in a storm that lasted through much of the day on Thursday.
• Conway Town Manager Tom Holmes told selectmen the town could have an internet-based annual meeting under a new state law, but he called the law unworkable and selectmen voted to ask that the meeting be held in the gym at Kennett High School.
• The Princess Theater, a Berlin landmark that has become a safety concern after it was heavily damaged by fire in 2003, was scheduled to be demolished on Monday.
