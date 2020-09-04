Saturday, Aug. 29
• The summer of 2020 has been the summer of cornhole, the popular game with bean bags similar to horseshoes, and has seen countless people getting creative and making their own sets.
• The 37th annual Wiffle ball tournament was a little more subdued this year due to the coronavirus, but Kelley and Pat Murphy kept the streak alive by hosting the event at their Kearsarge home on Aug. 15.
• Five members of New Hampshire’s conservation-environmental community held a distanced round-table discussion on the permanent funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund with Congresswomen Annie Kuster (D-Hopkinton) on Aug. 26, at the AMC Highland Center in Crawford Notch.
• A group of students from Fryeburg Academy held a two-hour Black Lives Matter protest on Main Street in Fryeburg Village on Aug. 22. It was the sixth protest held in the Mount Washington Valley since this spring.
• The 1844-built South Eaton Meeting House located in South Eaton at the corner of Towle Hill and Burnham Roads, near Purity Spring Resort off Route 15, is undergoing some much-needed repairs.
• Saying it was a 20-30 percent of its normal size, Gov. Chris Sununu said Bike Week is what he had hoped for, saying restaurants and bars have responded well to COVID-19 precautions to keep people safe.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
• The National Guard has confirmed that Mountain View Community, the county nursing home in Ossipee, has had its first confirmed cases of COVID-19, affecting both residents and staff.
• Settlers Green principal Robert Barsamian hopes Market Basket will open in North Conway by late fall 2020.
• A New Hampshire Department of Transportation engineer says that a traffic light at the intersection of Route 302 and East Conway Road in Conway could be installed by next summer.
• The Mount Washington Commission, an advisory committee comprised of Mount Washington State Park stakeholders, spent much of Aug. 28 meeting at the Peabody Lodge in Franconia State Park discussing capital projects, cost estimates and the need for more sources of revenue.
• Susan Marks of Freedom claims she saw a mountain lion just outside her driveway on Packard Road just before noon on Aug. 27.
• Following a successful meeting in Millen Stadium with parents and student-athletes, Kennett High Athletic Director Neal Weaver said preseason practices for the fall sports teams will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
• Residents on Aug. 27 challenged the Tamworth selectmen’s recent decision to end the recreation program at least until March and lay off longtime Recreation Director Parker Roberts after 25 years of service to the town.
• The school year got off to a good start at Freedom and Madison elementary schools on Monday. It marked the first return to the classroom for students since the COVID-19 pandemic forced remote learning for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year on March 13.
• The Saco Covered Bridge in Conway Village was damaged by a hit-and-run truck driver last Saturday morning.
• Fryeburg Police Chief Joshua Potvin allegedly lied to a Maine state trooper in 2018 and as a result could not be a credible witness in court, the Bangor Daily News reported Aug. 21, quoting Oxford County District Attorney Andrew Robinson.
• Despite an effort by some school board members to push the start of school back to Sept. 21, the SAU 9 School Board voted to open for classes on Tuesday, Sept. 8, and set graduation for Kennett High School as 12, 2021.
• Ski areas in the Granite State are already preparing for ways to run the lifts this winter and keep people safe amid the coronavirus. The rule for skiers on what to expect is, to know what the resort restrictions are before you go. “It will vary from area to area,” Jessyca Keeler, executive director of Ski NH, said.
Thursday, Sept. 3
• Selectmen got a guided tour Tuesday of Conway’s town hall-to-be, which is located at the former Bank of New Hampshire in Conway Village. The two-story building basically doubles the square footage of the current town hall in Center Conway.
• Primary Day is this Tuesday, Sept. 8, and while there are no contested races for state representatives, party nominees for governor, U.S. Senate, representative to the 1st District of Congress, District 1 Executive Council on the Republican ticket and for commissioner of Carroll County District 2 between Republicans Dave Babson, the incumbent, and Kimberly Tessari.
• A second Carroll County nursing home resident has tested positive for COVID-19 it was announced Wednesday.
• Conway police are investigating 15 vehicles with slashed tires in the Kearsarge neighborhood. Police believe the vandalism occurred sometime between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Wednesday.
• Dr. Wenda Saunders, a pediatrician at Memorial Hospital’s Mt. Washington Rural Health Care, is encouraging families to get caught up with immunizations they might have put off due to COVID-19.
Friday, Sept. 4
• Asbestos has been found at the old Conway Community Building, the former town rec center, and selectmen have voted to tear it down before selling the property.
• The Robert Frost Charter School, located in Conway Village, will offer both face-to-face and remote learning to its 50 K-8 students when the school year opens on Tuesday, Sept. 8.
• The Fryeburg Recreation Department is partnering with Pequawket Valley Health Initiatives to offer an after-school teen center for children from Fryeburg Academy and Molly Ockett School aged 12-17. The center, which will run Monday-Friday from 2:30-5:30 p.m., is scheduled to open on Sept. 14.
• Conway Scenic Railroad will be operating several special trains using historic equipment during its annual Railfans’ Weekend, this Saturday and Sunday.
