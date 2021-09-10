Saturday, Sept. 4
• The Mount Washington Valley is experiencing a bicycling boom with new mountain biking trails being built on conservation land and downhill trails being added to local ski areas. The surge is a being fueled by cabin fever stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Gov. Chris Sununu’s staff reported Sept. 3 that the governor was suffering from a bleeding ulcer after being hospitalized earlier in the week with flu-like symptoms.
• A second positive COVID-19 test was delaying the reopening of Mountain View Community, the Carroll County nursing home, to visitors by about a week.
• The Berlin Airport Authority voted to donate up to 5 acres of land at the Berlin Regional Airport to the New Hampshire National Guard to build a hangar and bunkhouse as the Guard considers setting up a base of operations for North Country aviation missions at its vacant armory on Route 16 in Berlin.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
• Memorial Hospital officials presented an update of its “surge plan” to deal with rising numbers of COVID-19 patients and a surge of non-COVID patients that are straining hospital resources.
• The new Ravine Trail Bridge at Kennett High School officially opened Sept. 2. The bridge is part of a new interpretive multiuse trail that skirts behind the school’s playing fields and connects to the old Conway Rec Path Trail.
• Dan Beaureguard started work as the new Tamworth recreation director.
• The Fryeburg Academy field hockey team won its first game of the the season, 2-0, against Poland.
• The Kennett High girls’ soccer team beat Plymouth and Sanborn in matches last week. The boys soccer team also beat Sanborn in their match.
Wednesday, Sept. 8
• Jessica Frost, 23, of East Baldwin, Maine was killed Saturday evening when she was the passenger of a motorcycle that crashed into trees on Hurricane Mountain Road. The motorcycle operator James White, 43, of South Casco, Maine, faces charges, including negligent homicide and aggravated driving while intoxicated.
• Jeff Shutak staged a protest in front of the tree that stands in front of the now-closed 16-room Intervale Motel. Developers of a proposed three-story, 98-room, 59,412-square-foot Viewpoint hotel plan to remove the tree as part of the project.
• Caretakers of Cushman Pond in Lovell, Maine, said they have finally eradicated the invasive species milfoil from the pond.
• A little over 40 percent of Conway’s noise complaints this spring and summer came from short-term rentals, according to the police chief, who said no fines have been given out.
• Businesses in the Mount Washington Valley reported a good summer season despite labor shortages that forced some businesses to be open fewer hours.
• Theresa Bernhardt was named Realtor of the Year by the White Mountain Board of Realtors.
Thursday, Sept. 9
• Memorial Hospital reported its first deaths of patients with COVID-19.
• Dozens of valley residents, mostly from Intervale, were expected to attend a Conway Planning Board meeting to speak against the plan to build a 98-room hotel on the site of the Intervale Motel.
• Two more cases of COVID-19 were reported among the staff at Mountain View Community, the Carroll County nursing home.
• Ossipee selectmen planned to discuss a state road improvement project along 3 miles of Route 16, that involves pavement rehabilitation and drainage upgrades, including improvements at Mount Shaw Road.
• Two candidates who ran unopposed were elected to the Fryeburg Water District on Tuesday. Nora Schwarz was re-elected; Sonia Leone, 19, is new to the board. Another election will be held in the near future because a longtime board member, Greg Huang-Dale, stepped down after moving away from Fryeburg.
• Memorial Hospital started a new medical assistant apprentice program with White Mountains Community College. Students will work at the hospital and study at the college to earn a certificate to be a fully qualified medical assistant.
Friday, Sept. 10
• Attorneys for Scott Kudrick, the owner of several short-term rental properties in Conway who is being sued by the town for operating an STR in a residential zone, filed a new motion last week to argue that STRs don’t need to be owner-occupied as the town contends.
• As part of a plea deal, disgraced former Bartlett Police Chief Tim Connifey pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor committed during a February traffic stop in the town of Alexandria. In exchange for his plea, two felony indictments were dropped
• Observances for the 20th anniversary of 9/11 are planned at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in North Conway’s Schouler Park, and at 8:15 at the covered bridge in Jackson.
• Mud Bowl returns this weekend after a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Gov. Chris Sununu expressed his concern that a presidential COVID-19 vaccine mandate for nursing homes may lead to a staffing crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.