Saturday, Sept. 17
• Foliage prognosticators looked at precipitation, temperatures and weather to help predict when and where this year’s fall colors will be at their best. Some predicted a later peak this season.
• The Whittier Covered Bridge, closed since 2006, was placed back on its abutments over the Bearcamp River off Route 16 in West Ossipee. Connecting Nudd and Covered Bridge roads, it is expected to reopen in a few weeks.
• The New Hampshire Supreme Court heard an appeal in the Kearsarge Lighting Precinct short-term rental case Sept. 15. Carroll County Superior Court Judge Amy Ignatius had ruled against Christopher and Kelly Andrews after the KLP enforced a ban on non-owner-occupied short-term rentals.
• Diana’s Baths, located within the White Mountain National Forest in Conway, was chosen as a Hot Spot by the Leave No Trace organization, which sent a team to educate visitors about how to reduce the effects of recreation on public lands.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
• Adam Martinese of Fryeburg, Maine, the owner of the pit bull that attacked Fryeburg Selectman Tom Klinepeter earlier this month, said he’s cooperating with the town’s animal control officer to ensure the public is safe.
• Jen’s Friends Cancer Foundation hosted its 25th “Climb Against Cancer” at Cranmore Mountain Resort last Saturday, with more than 600 hikers raising $146,000 to help people who are fighting cancer pay their bills.
• N.H. legislators rejected a $100 million program proposed by Gov. Chris Sununu to help state residents with energy costs this winter. Instead, they approved a less expensive program targeted at low-and middle-income residents.
Wednesday, Sept. 21
• The Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment was set to hold a public hearing on a variance request for the mural painted by Kennett High School art students at Leavitt’s Country Bakery.
• Conway selectmen plan to discuss at their Sept. 27 meeting whether to eliminate parking spaces in North Conway Village that are too close to crosswalks and the fire station.
• About 20 people gathered along Main Street in North Conway Village by the New England Ski Museum to rally for reproductive rights last Sunday.
• Milan residents visited Berlin Regional Airport on Sept. 16 to see a New Hampshire National Guard Black Hawk helicopter and hear from Guard members about plans to build facilities at the airport for training and rescue purposes.
• The Coos County Zoning Board of Adjustment approved a variance allowing the Mount Washington Cog Railway to increase the width of the train platform at its Waumbek Station, located on railway property at about 4,000 feet elevation.
Thursday, Sept. 22
• Superior Court Chief Justice Tina Nadeau, speaking at the New Hampshire Treatment Court Conference, a two-day conference in Bartlett for justice and health officials working with drug issues, said the keys to a successful drug court are plenty of data and love.
• Cranmore Mountain Resort was set to go before the Conway Planning Board to present plans for a temporary structure to be used by skiers this winter due to delays in construction of the Fairbank Lodge.
• A public hearing on a new draft of Brownfield, Maine’s comprehensive plan was moved to Nov. 8 after resident Matt Coen aired concerns that the earlier date conflicted with the Fryeburg Fair.
• Conway police officers, dispatchers and staff plan to grow beards or dye their hair blue in October to raise money for Carroll County’s Child Advocacy Center.
• Raising the Valley, a coalition effort to support families of young children in Mount Washington Valley, planned a community baby shower for expectant mothers and their families at the North Conway Community Center.
• Starting Point’s Men’s Advocacy Group held its first meeting to learn what they can do to help reduce domestic violence.
Friday, Sept. 23
• Former longtime state Rep. Gene Chandler (R-Bartlett), who won a write-in campaign to put him on the Republican ballot for state representative in District 2, was considering whether to run.
• Leavitt’s Country Bakery in Conway was denied a variance to allow it to keep a large mural above the roof of the shop on Route 16 in Conway, which the town deems an oversized sign.
• Conway selectmen plan at their Sept. 27 meeting to interview six candidates interested in filling a vacant seat on the Conway School Board until next April’s elections. Two of those candidates, Steve Angers and Linda Burns, attended the school board meeting Sept. 12. Michaela Clement, Jac Cuddy, Mike DiGregorio and Gregory Stanley have also offered their services.
• Patricia Golden, 62, of Westbrook, Maine, who was involved in an early Labor Day morning car crash of her SUV with a tractor trailer in Center Conway, died Sept. 15 at Maine Medical Center.
• Gov. Chris Sununu (R-Newfields) and his opponent in the upcoming gubernatorial election, state Sen. Tom Sherman (D-Rye), discussed their differing positions on education funding during a town-hall-style online forum on state disability policy on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.