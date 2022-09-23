09-17-22 Jen's Friends Climb cheering at top

From left: Kristen Almeida, Denise Eldridge, and Carey Kaprelian and her two boys celebrate as they reach the summit of Cranmore at the 25th annual Jen’s Friends Climb Against Cancer on Sept. 17. Over 600 climbers participated in the bluebird-day hike, and the event raised over $140,000. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

Saturday, Sept. 17

• Foliage prognosticators looked at precipitation, temperatures and weather to help predict when and where this year’s fall colors will be at their best. Some predicted a later peak this season.

