Saturday, Sept. 11
• Local community members and Sun readers looked back on the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, and how they changed their lives.
• The state of Maine issued an emergency order on firewood from several Oxford County towns to prevent the spread of an invasive insect called the emerald ash borer.
• In memory of 9/11, the Currier Museum of Art installed a exhibition of images of the day and its aftermath. Locally, the Conway Public Library participated in “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World,” an educational exhibition from the 9/11 Memorial & Museum in New York.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
• Solemn 9/11 observances in North Conway’s Schouler Park and Jackson Village marked the 20th anniversary of the attacks.
• Over the weekend, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Game responded to multiple all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicles in Coos County that resulted in at least five people being injured. In addition, two deaths resulted from a serious UTV crash in Candia on Sunday.
• Ariel LeBourveau, 42, of Conway, charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated for allegedly hitting a pedestrian on Route 16 last month in North Conway, pleaded not guilty in Carroll County Superior Court on Sept. 9.
• Review of the three-story Viewpoint North Conway hotel proposed for Intervale was continued to Sept. 23 by the Conway Planning Board.
• Local school superintendents said they are waiting for guidance from the state on President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The Delta variant of COVID-19 is impacting children at a much greater rate than previous strains of the virus, and according to the Centers for Disease Control, child hospitalizations currently comprise 26 percent of all cases in the U.S.
Wednesday, Sept. 15
• State Rep. William Marsh of Brookfield switched parties, leaving the GOP to become a Democrat following disagreements with GOP leadership over vaccines and the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
• The SAU 9 Board opted not to adopt a public comment policy crafted by the N.H. School Board Association that would limit public comment to 15 minutes. Tempers flared during public comment at the meeting as some parents complained about children having to wear masks at school.
• Tamworth selectmen planned a public hearing on how to spend the $322,000 the town expects to get in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
• PBS’ “Antiques Roadshow” made a stop at the Omni Mount Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods Sept. 2 to film for its upcoming 26th season.
• Chalmers Insurance Group was named in the annual Best Places to Work in Insurance.
• There have been 20 cases of COVID-19 reported in SAU 9 and 13 since the school year began Sept. 6. SAU 9 reported 12 active cases in its seven schools on Sept. 10; SAU 13 reported five active cases in its three schools.
• The 45th Mud Bowl was played through the weekend in North Conway, with the Muddas Football Club of Amherst again winning the championship.
• Madison selectmen decided to ask voters in March whether they want the town to pursue regulations on short-term rentals.
Thursday, Sept. 16
• The town of Conway hired a new planner, Jamel Martin Torres, who is set to start work Oct. 17.
• Two Conway town officials, school board member Joe Mosca and zoning board of adjustment member Steven Steiner, both fully vaccinated, recently contracted COVID-19. While Mosca said it changed his opinion on the need to wear masks, Steiner said he does not plan to wear one when he’s released from the hospital.
• The Executive Council approved the transfer of the peninsula on Pequawket Pond in Conway from the state to the Upper Saco Valley Land Trust for ownership and management. Before the vote and a public hearing on the transfer, town and state officials toured the land.
Friday, Sept. 17
• The CDC has not yet approved a third shot of COVID-19 vaccines but Memorial Hospital officials reported they have already gotten questions from people asking about boosters. Currently, the only people who are being offered third shots of the vaccine are those with compromised immune systems.
• The state Supreme Court upheld an order denying Volodymyr Zhukovskyy’s motion for an evidentiary bail hearing in connection with manslaughter and negligent homicide charges in the 2019 Randolph crash in which seven motorcyclists were killed.
• Carroll County commissioners sent a letter to Gov. Chris Sununu asking for help in stopping President Joe Biden’s mandate to have all nursing home workers vaccinated against COVID-19 as they said they were struggling to staff the facility.
• Gov. Sununu announced Thursday he will fight Biden’s vaccination mandates as state epidemiologist Dr. Ben Chan updated COVID-19 numbers, saying there were 549 new cases and four deaths to report as New Hampshire averages about 400 new cases of the virus daily.
• The 24th annual Jen’s Friends “Climb Against Cancer” hillclimb was set to return to Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway today, with activities at the mountain starting at 8 a.m.
