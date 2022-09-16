Saturday, Sept. 10
• Local election officials got ready for Tuesday’s New Hampshire state primary voting.
• An early Monday head-on collision between a tractor trailer and an SUV on East Maine Street in Fryeburg, Maine, sent the SUV’s driver, Patricia Golden, 62, of Westbrook, Maine, to Maine Medical Center in critical condition.
• Representatives from sending towns at a meeting of the Kennett High School Tuition Contract Committee recommended exploring a joint maintenance agreement instead of a cooperative school district.
• Gov. Chris Sununu and the Executive Council toured the Mount Washington Observatory at the summit for the monthly executive council meeting.
• Fryeburg Academy’s Class of 1972 celebrated its 50th high school reunion across several event-filled days in August.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
• Robert J. Finn, 18, of Center Conway was flown to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine, last Saturday after crashing his motorcycle on East Main Street in Conway.
• The North Country Crocs won their third overall Mud Bowl title last Sunday, going 4-and-0 in the 20-game, double-elimination mud football tourney.
• About 40 members of the public joined an equal number of police, fire and military personnel in North Conway’s Schouler Park last Sunday morning to pay their respects to those who lost their lives in the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
• Fryeburg, Maine, Selectman Tom Klinepeter announced at a selectmen’s meeting that a pit bull attacked him in downtown Fryeburg as he was taking his morning walk on Sept. 7.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
• Cannell’s Old Fashioned Country Store in Intervale said it will close its doors later this month.
• Upper Saco Valley Land Trust and Saco River Brewing joined forces to produce a special edition Jockey Cap IPA, the sales of which will benefit a conservation project to acquire and protect Jockey Cap, a rocky outcropping in Fryeburg, Maine.
• Hancock Lumber announced plans to acquire Madison Lumber Mill.
• SAU 9 opened the school year with 32 staff vacancies, including nine teachers.
• Legal briefs filed by Conway short-term rental owner Scott Kudrick and the New Hampshire Association of Realtors aimed to make the case to the state Supreme Court that STRs are legal under the town of Conway’s zoning ordinance.
• The newly opened public bathrooms at the Whitaker Meeting House in North Conway were reportedly used by 1,433 people from July 20-Aug. 31, and town Executive Secretary Krista Day told selectmen she hasn’t received any new complaints about the lack of facilities in town.
• In Republican primary voting for Carroll County House District 1, candidates Mike DiGregorio and Mark Hounsell tied for third place in the four-way race for three seats, with Karen Umberger and Frank McCarthy getting the top votes.
Thursday, Sept. 15
• Karoline Leavitt of Hampton won the Republican primary for the 1st Congressional District seat and will face incumbent Democratic U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas in the general election; Don Bolduc of Laconia won the Senate Republican primary and will face incumbent Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan; and Robert Burns of Bedford won the Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District and will face incumbent Democratic Rep. Anne Kuster.
• In primary voting for state positions: Incumbent state Sen. Jeb Bradley won the Republican primary in the state Senate District 3 race, and will face Democrat Dr. Bill Marsh in the general election; Katy Peternel and John MacDonald won the Republican nomination in District 6, unseating incumbent Rep. Brodie Deshaies, and will face Democrats Carrie Duran and Gogi Millner; in District 3, Republicans Richard Brown and incumbent Karel Crawford won and will face Democrats Gabrielle Watson and Peaco Todd.
• The Conway Planning Board voted to require Prince and Neha Garg, developers of a proposed rental housing complex at the site of Echo Computer Group at the Four Corners in Conway Village, to undergo a full site-plan review.
• Demolition of the former C.A. Snow School and former MSAD 72 in Fryeburg, Maine, began this week to make way for an Avesta senior housing project.
Friday, Sept. 16
• The tie vote between N.H. House District 1 candidates Mike DiGregorio and Mark Hounsell was decided by drawing lots in Concord, with DiGregorio winning. He, along with Republicans Frank McCarthy and incumbent Karen Umberger, will face Democrats Tom Buco and Stephen Woodcock, both incumbents, and newcomer David Paige in November.
• The Mount Washington Valley Trails Association announced it had gotten a $2.2 million grant to help build a 2.2-mile extension of the Conway Recreation Path from Cranmore Mountain Resort to the state’s Scenic Vista in Intervale.
• Scott Kudrick, who has been involved in a court battle with the town of Conway over whether short-term rentals are allowed in town, pleaded not guilty to charges that he illegally voted in Conway elections while living in Massachusetts.
• Jen’s Friends Climb Against Cancer was set to return to Cranmore Mountain Resort today for its 25th year of raising money to support local people who have been diagnosed with cancer.
• The Conway School Board voted 5-1 to explore a joint maintenance agreement for Kennett High School with the sending towns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.